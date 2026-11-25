Japanese device makers gain a local source for ashing, surface preparation, and UV curing systems

Nijmegen, The Netherlands, 25 November 2026 — Trymax Semiconductor Equipment (“Trymax”), an ORISEMI company and a specialist manufacturer of plasma- and UV-based solutions for the semiconductor and optoelectronics industries, appointed Kanematsu PWS Ltd (“Kanematsu PWS”) as its exclusive sales representative in Japan with effect from 1 January 2026. The appointment covers Trymax’s full equipment range together with the parts supplied with it, giving Japanese device makers local access to the company’s ashing, surface preparation, isotropic etch, and UV curing systems.

Exclusive Representation Across Japan

Kanematsu PWS now handles sales of Trymax equipment throughout Japan, covering photoresist removal, surface cleaning and activation, isotropic etch, and UV curing. These process steps are used in both integrated circuit fabrication and optoelectronic device manufacturing.

Founded in 1982 and wholly owned by the Tokyo trading house Kanematsu Corporation, Kanematsu PWS imports, sells, and services semiconductor manufacturing and inspection equipment for the Japanese market. Its 2024 acquisition of P.R.A. Co., Ltd. brought plasma power supplies and RF matching networks into the portfolio.

Setting out what the appointment changes for Japanese customers, Peter DIJKSTRA, Chief Commercial Officer at Trymax, said, “Japan has some of the most demanding device makers in the world, and they expect the supplier and the service engineer to be within reach. Kanematsu PWS gives us that reach, with people who know how plasma equipment behaves on a fab floor.”

Kanematsu PWS works with manufacturers across power devices, automotive semiconductors, and MEMS sensors, all of which depend on the photoresist removal and surface preparation steps Trymax equipment performs.

Yoshikiyo TOBE, President of Kanematsu PWS, said, “Our service engineers have worked with plasma power supplies and RF equipment for years, so Trymax’s systems are familiar territory for us. Being able to offer photoresist removal and surface preparation gives Japan’s semiconductor industry another process step it can source and service locally.”

Meet Trymax and Kanematsu PWS at SEMICON Japan 2026

Trymax will exhibit with Kanematsu PWS at SEMICON Japan 2026, taking place 9–11 December at Tokyo Big Sight. Visitors can meet both teams and see Trymax’s plasma and UV curing solutions at Booth E2421.