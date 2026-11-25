NEW DELHI, November 24, 2026 — Alumni of The Lawrence School, Sanawar—established in 1847 and united under The Old Sanawarian Society (est. 1914)—took to the fairways of the Qutab Golf Course in Lado Sarai today for the OS Inter-House Golf Tournament. Designed by the Delhi Development Authority as India’s first public golf course and redeveloped across 107 acres with an 18-hole, par-70 championship layout by Thomson Perrett, the South Delhi venue provided a demanding test of course management, shot-making, and composure under morning tournament conditions.

Play began early with registration and breakfast at 6:30 AM, followed by a players’ briefing and tee assignments at 7:00 AM, a group photograph at 7:15 AM, and a shotgun start across the tee boxes at 7:30 AM. Competitors navigated tight tree-lined fairways, strategic bunkering, and undulating greens before holing out for scorecard verification and a clubhouse debrief at 12:15 PM, leading into the prize distribution ceremony and Lunch from 12:30 PM onward.

Speaking on the occasion, Brig. Adarsh Butail (Retd.), President, The Old Sanawarian Society, said: “The Inter-House Golf Tournament is a wonderful reflection of the enduring bond that unites Sanawarians across generations. Seeing alumni come together in the spirit of healthy house competition—and watching Himalaya House truly embody its motto, ‘Fight a Good Fight,’ to lift the trophy—captures the essence of Sanawar camaraderie. Events like these keep our shared heritage alive long after we leave the hills.”

Members of Nilgiri House pose with their runners-up medals and awards during the prize distribution ceremony of the Old Sanawarian Society Inter-House Golf Tournament at the Qutab Golf Course in Lado Sarai, New Delhi, on November 23, 2026.

Across the field, players battled for top honours in both gross and handicap-adjusted net divisions alongside specialty skill contests and house standings across the four houses—Himalaya, Nilgiri, Shiwalik, and Vindhya—with Himalaya House living up to its motto, “Fight a Good Fight,” to capture the overall championship trophy:

Overall Winning House: Himalaya House (“Fight a Good Fight”)

Overall House Runners-Up : Nilgiri House

Overall Best Gross: Mayank Oberoi

Overall Net Score : Viren Ghumman

Runners up: Angad Singh Gund

Best Lady: Chandni Garg

Veteran : Ashwani Khanna

Longest Drive : Sherpratap Brar

Straightest Drive: Siddharth Sanewal

Closest to the Pin: Mr. Saurav Kumar

The day concluded with a Lunch bringing together golfers, non-golfing alumni, and guests at the clubhouse to celebrate house rivalry, camaraderie, and shared Sanawar traditions in the heart of New Delhi. The Old Sanawarian Society extends its gratitude to event sponsors Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Sleepy Owl Coffee, and Bacardi India for their generous support in making the tournament a success.

Never Give In !

About The Old Sanawarian Society

Founded in 1914, The Old Sanawarian Society connects alumni of The Lawrence School, Sanawar, fostering lifelong fellowship, school heritage, and community engagements across India and around the world.