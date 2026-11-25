In a family-run business, carrying forward a legacy is not merely about taking over responsibilities; it is about preserving cherished values while embracing new opportunities for growth. For Mr. Siddharth Shah, representing the seventh generation of the prestigious , this journey began in 2013. With a vision to take the family’s 200-year-old jewellery legacy to greater heights, he has been instrumental in bringing a progressive outlook to the business while remaining deeply connected to its traditional roots.

Headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra, Chandukaka Saraf Jewels has established itself as a trusted and recognised name in the jewellery industry, earning the confidence of generations of customers. As a seventh-generation entrepreneur, Mr. Siddharth Shah understood the importance of balancing the brand’s rich heritage with the evolving expectations of modern consumers. Know more about the brand at .

His academic background played a significant role in shaping his approach to business. Having earned a degree in Finance from the United States, followed by a Master’s degree from the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, he brought valuable financial expertise, strategic thinking and contemporary management practices to the organisation. However, his understanding of the business extended far beyond academic knowledge. He began his professional journey with hands-on exposure across all Chandukaka Saraf Jewels stores, gaining first-hand insights into customer preferences, retail operations and the intricacies of the jewellery trade.

The guidance and mentorship of industry veterans, along with the constant support of his parents, Shri Atulkumar Shah and Mrs. Sangeeta Shah, further strengthened his foundation. Their experience, combined with his contemporary business perspective, helped him appreciate the importance of generational collaboration in building a sustainable family enterprise.

One of Mr. Siddharth Shah’s key contributions has been his emphasis on collaborative leadership and professional management. Recognizing that a legacy brand must continuously evolve to remain relevant, he has introduced progressive changes across several business functions, including recruitment, marketing, strategic planning and operations. He has also played an important role in redefining the brand’s Vision, Mission and Value Proposition, ensuring that its organisational direction reflects both its heritage and future ambitions.

Today, Jewels has grown into a household name across Western India, with a strong retail presence of 27 stores across Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. This expanding network reflects the brand’s commitment to quality, customer trust and excellence in jewellery retail. With ambitious expansion plans, the organisation is preparing to strengthen its presence across additional states in the coming years.

Beyond business growth, Mr. Siddharth Shah firmly believes in the importance of social responsibility and community welfare. Reflecting the family’s long-standing commitment to philanthropy, the Sou Kusum and Shri Jindatta Shah Welfare Foundation has established ‘Project Dayoday Goshala’ in Baramati, Maharashtra. The initiative focuses on the protection and well-being of cows by providing them with a dedicated shelter and a safe environment. Under his leadership, the foundation continues to support meaningful philanthropic initiatives aimed at community upliftment and social welfare.

Mr. Siddharth Shah’s journey represents the evolving spirit of Indian family businesses, where tradition and innovation work hand in hand. By combining the wisdom of seven generations with modern management practices, he continues to strengthen the foundation laid by his ancestors while preparing Chandukaka Saraf Jewels for the future. His leadership reflects a clear belief: a true legacy is not simply inherited; it is nurtured, strengthened and passed on with greater purpose to the generations that follow.