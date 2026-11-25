New York, Nov 25: US stock futures moved lower ahead of Wednesday’s trading session as renewed selling in technology and artificial intelligence stocks weighed on investor sentiment. The decline followed a mixed close on Wall Street on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones gaining while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended in negative territory.

Dow Jones futures fell 0.51%, or 254 points, while S&P 500 futures declined 0.87%. Nasdaq-100 futures dropped 1.48%, reflecting continued pressure on technology and semiconductor stocks.

At Tuesday’s close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 423.39 points, or 0.85%, to 50,018.70. The S&P 500 slipped 0.50% to 7,201.09, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.48% to 23,733.54.

The weakness in technology shares came amid renewed concerns over the scale of investment in artificial intelligence, rising data-centre costs and uncertainty over how quickly companies can generate returns from their AI spending.

Nvidia shares came under pressure after giving up some of their recent gains, while Anthropic reportedly traded below its $83 IPO price. Semiconductor stocks also remained volatile. Ambarella plunged 37% in extended trading after forecasting fourth-quarter revenue of $70 million to $75 million, significantly below analysts’ expectations of $112 million.

Asian markets also faced selling pressure on Wednesday. South Korea’s Kospi fell more than 6%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 2.88%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 0.13%, China’s CSI 300 lost 1.49%, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.39%.

Investors are now turning their attention to US economic data, particularly the October Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, a key inflation measure monitored by the Federal Reserve. Economists expect headline PCE inflation to rise 0.3% month-on-month and 3.8% annually. Weekly jobless claims and revised third-quarter GDP figures are also in focus.

With US markets scheduled to close on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, investors are assessing inflation trends, interest rate expectations and the outlook for technology companies.

The combination of AI-sector uncertainty, economic concerns and shifting expectations around Federal Reserve policy is keeping global markets cautious ahead of the US trading session.

Market figures reflect the updates provided for November 25, 2026. US regular trading was yet to begin at the time of the reported morning update.