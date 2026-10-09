CaratLane Makes History on 18th Birthday: Enters GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS for Most People Cutting Cake Simultaneously Online

Mumbai, 09th October 2026: To mark a milestone 18 years of growth, community, and service, CaratLane – a Tata Product, today announced an ambitious, nationwide celebration. On the occasion of CaratLane’s 18th Anniversary, team members across the organisation, all over the country, united virtually to achieve an official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the Most people cutting / slicing cake simultaneously online.

The record featured 467 cakes being sliced across 400+ locations, including retail stores, regional offices, and fulfilment centres (FCs). Connected live on a single, synchronised video conference, employees from every corner of the company joined together in real time to celebrate the brand’s 18th anniversary.

“Reaching 18 is a monumental moment, shaped entirely by the journey we’ve shared with our 3 Mn+ customers. We have nothing but our heartfelt gratitude for their continued goodwill”, said Saumen Bhaumik, Managing Director, CaratLane. He added, “At the same time, everyone in our stores, in our factories, in our fulfilment centres, our business partners, our vendor partners not only contributed but also made this journey hugely exciting and absolutely memorable. There has never been a dull moment as we shaped the jewellery industry into a new age. Therefore, celebrating this special moment alongside our customers, employees, partners, vendors, well-wishers across 400+ locations will forever remain etched in our collective memories, GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title being the icing on the cake!”

To achieve the record, participants followed synchronised execution by following a loud, central start signal, each participant clearly displaying their commercially available cake to their camera and continuously cutting or slicing it for a minimum of 10 seconds. The activity was rigorously verified, ensuring every individual video feed across all 400+ screens was monitored and recorded to verify full compliance with all technical requirements. CaratLane also met the zero-food-waste commitment, in line with its core values, a pre-approved food distribution plan ensured that 100% of the cakes sliced during the attempt would be shared and consumed locally by teams and surrounding communities immediately following the event.

As CaratLane blew out the candles on 18 years of success, this world record served as both a festive tribute to the past and a dynamic launchpad for the future.