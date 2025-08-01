Celebrate Friendship’s Day with a Pitcher-Perfect Toast at Smoke House Deli

Delhi, 1st August 2025: This Friendship’s Day, Smoke House Deli invites Delhi to gather your favourite people for a leisurely afternoon filled with laughter, stories, and sangria by the pitcher.

Known for its laid-back charm and flavourful pours, Smoke House Deli’s Sangria Pitchers are the perfect companion to Sunday catch ups, whether it’s with old college friends, your day-ones, or that one person who always gets your memes.

Crafted for sharing, these handcrafted sangrias are fruity, refreshing, and designed to be sipped slow over good conversations. Red or white, spiced or citrusy, there’s something for every kind of table and every kind of friend.

So pull up a chair, raise your glass, and let the vibe take over, all in that signature Smoke House Deli setting.

Details:

What: Friendship’s Day gatherings over Sangria Pitchers

Where: Smoke House Deli – All outlets in Delhi-NCR

When: Sunday, 3rd August 2025