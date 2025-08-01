Here’s How You Can Spoil Your Bestie This Friendship Day

This Friendship Day, here’s how you can tell your bestie, “Thanks for being you!” Whether you are planning a casual hangout or just want to show your besties some love, Starbucks India has curated the perfect mix of delicious shareables and gift-worthy merchandise.

For the artsy glitter-loving dreamer: Flakes Cup – Bright, cheerful, and reusable, this cold cup is covered in colorful flakes that add joy to every sip. Whether they love sipping their favourite Starbucks iced lattes or carrying water with style, it is a gift that brings sparkle every day, combined with effortless practicality.

For the one who’s always on the move: Check Cup – Functional and stylish, this travel-friendly cold cup is made for the friend who is always juggling to-do lists and weekend plans. It keeps drinks cool and the vibe even cooler, making it an ideal everyday essential.

For the one who shares everything: Pop Fries and Crispers – These aren’t just any fries. The Pop Potato Fries are tossed in a spicy peri-peri seasoning and topped with a cheesy drizzle. Perfect for yapper besties who can talk for hours non-stop!

A Limited-Edition Treat for the ones who matter the most: Exclusive Bento Cake – Only available on 2nd & 3rd August in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore, this Bento Cake is crafted for intimate celebrations. Filled with richly textured dark chocolate ganache, and crowned with a premium Starbucks Siren Chocolate emblem, this cake is elegance in a box.

For the one who turns every moment into magic: Glow Up Refreshers – Full of fruity goodness, these frozen treats come in two vibrant flavours. Choose between the Strawberry Acai Glow Up Refresher, with sweet strawberry-acai notes and slices of real strawberry, or the Mango Dragonfruit Glow Up Refresher, featuring a vibrant blend of mango and dragon fruit, packed with juicy diced fruits. Exclusively curated for the 2nd and 3rd August, but just like your friendship, these are too good not to keep around!

From meaningful sips to thoughtful little gifts, find ways to say, “I’m glad you’re in my life.” This Friendship Day, it’s all about showing up, in a way that’s uniquely you.