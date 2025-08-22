CenturyPly Charts the Future of India’s Panel Products Industry at MATECIA 2025

New Delhi, 22nd Aug 2025: Century Plyboards (India) Ltd., India’s leading manufacturer of wood panel and decorative products, participated in Matecia 2025, one of the country’s premier exhibitions for architecture, building materials and interior products. The company showcased its latest innovations in wood panel solutions, laminates and eco-friendly product lines, reflecting its vision of building responsibly while driving industry transformation.

Exhibitions such as Matecia play a crucial role in bringing together architects, builders, manufacturers and designers under one roof to exchange ideas, explore new technologies and set future trends. For companies like CenturyPly, such platforms are invaluable for showcasing product leadership, engaging directly with stakeholders, understanding evolving customer needs and strengthening industry partnerships. Participating in these events helps drive not only brand visibility but also contributes to shaping the conversation around innovation, sustainability and growth in the building materials sector.

At the Matecia Building Materials Exhibition, Mr. Keshav Bhajanka, Executive Director of CenturyPly, delivered a compelling keynote address on the theme “Future Growth: Rise of Panel Products, Decorative & Interior Business.” He applauded the platform and credited the organizers for fostering a space that celebrates innovation and collaboration.

Mr. Bhajanka’s address traced the dramatic evolution of India’s panel products industry – from a plywood-dominated landscape fifteen years ago to today’s diverse ecosystem of MDF, particle boards, PVC, engineered veneers and high-performance laminates. He emphasized how India’s housing boom, rising middle-class aspirations and the growing influence of architects, designers and OEMs are reshaping demand across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

With the industry now valued at over ₹75,000 crore and projected to grow at a CAGR of 8–9%, Mr. Bhajanka likened India’s current trajectory to China’s inflection point two decades ago. He called for the creation of an Indian equivalent of Home Depot, citing the immense opportunity to scale organized retail and branded home-improvement solutions.

CenturyPly’s transformation mirrors this industry shift. From a plywood-centric business contributing nearly 80% of revenues in 2016, the company has diversified aggressively – today, plywood accounts for ~60%, with MDF emerging as the fastest-growing segment. CenturyPly has also expanded into particle boards and PVC, reinforcing its leadership across all four major categories.

To fuel this growth, the company has:

Onboarded top talent

Invested over ₹ 2,000 crore in the last three years alone – surpassing its cumulative capex of ₹ 1,300 crore over the previous three decades

Introduced industry-first innovations like Firewall and ViroKill , with diversified product lines

Mr. Bhajanka concluded by reaffirming CenturyPly’s commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability – “The future is not given – it is built. And in the next decade, those who build it will define the very spaces we live, work and dream in.” With diversification and design-led innovation at its core, CenturyPly is not just responding to market shifts – it is shaping the future of India’s building materials industry.