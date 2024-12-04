Ceylon Can Collaborates with Rockwell to Transform Manufacturing Process

December 4, 2024 – Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, announced a collaboration with Ceylon Can Manufacturing, a leading beverage can and end manufacturing company in Sri Lanka. Rockwell will implement its cloud-based Plex Manufacturing Execution System (MES), empowering Ceylon Can to transition to digital manufacturing.

This collaboration is Rockwell’s first Plex MES installation in Sri Lanka and its first in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) sector in the Indian subcontinent. With Ceylon Can’s plans to expand operations with new facilities in India, this pilot site will serve as a crucial foundation for the company’s digital transformation initiatives.

Dilip Sawhney, managing director, Rockwell Automation India, said: “We are proud to partner with Ceylon Can Manufacturing in their digital transformation journey. This collaboration underscores our commitment to support manufacturers by helping optimize their operations and improving efficiency through innovative solutions, which will set a new benchmark for digital transformation in CAN manufacturing.”

Celyon Can Manufacturing exports 80% of its products globally. The digital transformation program will be implemented at Ceylon Can’s existing site in Sri Lanka, serving as a pilot for broader digital initiatives, as the company prepares to expand its manufacturing operations through two greenfield plants in India.

Chulananda de Silva, General Manager Plant, Ceylon Can, said: “We are excited to collaborate with Rockwell Automation as we transition to a more digitally advanced production process. The capabilities of the Plex platform align perfectly with our operational needs, and we are confident that this partnership will enhance our ability to deliver high-quality products to our global customers.”

Plex MES offers out-of-the-box functionalities tailored to discrete manufacturing processes, providing real-time visibility of key production metrics such as Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE). The implementation of the system is expected to enhance production efficiency, reduce delivery times for end users, and offer greater flexibility for incorporating new designs and products into the production line.