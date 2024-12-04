Timex Debuts Fall/winter 2024 Collection: Classic Designs Enhanced By Modern Features

04th December, 2024: Timex a pioneer in the watchmaking industry, introduces their new Fall/Winter collection for 2024, continuing its 170-year-old legacy of crafting beautiful watches that can be worn and loved for a lifetime. Notable highlights from the upcoming collection include a revival of the timelessly elegant Women’s Cavatina from the ‘50s, a taste of the weekend mindset with a new Weekender series, and exciting collaborations.

In 1959, Timex launched its first collection designed exclusively for women, marking a pivotal moment that transformed watches from cherished heirlooms to must-have fashion accessories. Now, they’re revisiting this iconic era, blending the nostalgia of their past with the style of today with their newly redesigned Cavatina. Remaining faithful to its petite roots, it features a 19mm case in a classic oval shape that whispers a timeless elegance on the wrist. Completing its feminine profile is a petite tapered leather strap with an enticing crocodile grain that’s as on-trend as it is timelessly stylish.

Weekender

Timex is bringing a fresh burst of energy to their beloved Weekender timepiece with elevated details like a sleek new case and crown design and a fun assortment of fabric and leather straps that keep things comfortable, casual, and cool. The slip-thru strap design makes it easy to swap out the eco-friendly recycled fabric strap for one in another color or print. The watches are equipped with luminous hands and our INDIGLO® backlight, and on the white dial, you’ll find a date window complete with a magnifier for enhanced viewing, both 12- and 24-hour time indexes, and the iconic “we.” logo of the Timex Weekender as a reminder that any boring old day can become unforgettable if it’s spent with our favorite people.

Timex Fria Peekaboo: A Limited collection

The standout feature of Timex Peekaboo lies in its cutout design, a modern interpretation of classic elegance, creating a bold yet understated statement for the contemporary woman. It offers a distinct minimalist bangle silhouette seen on recent fashion runways, the sleek stainless-steel body with artistic detailing and luminescent metallic finish adds a futuristic twist, giving the watches a visual appeal and making them a perfect fashion statement piece for everyday wear and evening occasions. This limited collection is available in 4 distinct variants. The collection is aimed at urban, fashion-conscious audiences, who appreciate quality craftsmanship and timeless style.

Timex Peekaboo limited collection available at Timex India

Timex is excited to launch new and unexpected partnerships and collaborations. Highlights of the recent collaborations include Timex x Fortnite. Following their successful partnership on the Fortnite Creative Mode experience “Race Against TimeX,” Timex and Fortnite are teaming up once again to unveil the first of several Timex x Fortnite product collections. The Timex x Fortnite collection brings the hype with our Q Timex LCA, Urban Pop, and MK1 in electrifying styles featuring iconic Fortnite characters and elements from the game. Every Timex x Fortnite watch has an exclusive coupon code for an in-game item (cold snap), so you can level up your style in and out of the game.

