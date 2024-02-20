Chef Shiiv Parvesh Takes the Helm at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & Hyderabad International Convention Centre

Hyderabad, 20th February 2024 – Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & Hyderabad International Convention Centre proudly announces the appointment of Chef Shiiv Parvesh as the esteemed Executive Chef. A luminary in the culinary realm, Chef Shiiv Parvesh brings over 19 years of unparalleled expertise and vision to the heart of this multi-dimentional lifestyle complex.

A maestro in the art of gastronomy, Chef Shiiv Parvesh has cultivated a stellar career, earning accolades and admiration at every turn. A postgraduate in kitchen management from the prestigious Oberoi Centre of Learning and Development (OCLD), Chef Shiiv Parvesh’s culinary journey was inspired by the flavours of his mother’s kitchen, instilling a deep passion that now reflects in his exceptional creations.

His illustrious career spans renowned hospitality brands such as Oberoi, Hyatt, and Marriott Group of Hotels, where he has not only mastered the culinary craft but also left an indelible mark on the global stage. Chef Shiiv Parvesh’s media presence is equally captivating, with interactive cooking shows and curated culinary events and festivals that have captivated audiences worldwide.

At Novotel Hyderabad & HICC, Chef Shiiv Parvesh assumes the pivotal role of leading the kitchen teams across various domains, from F&B outlets to in-room dining and the orchestration of culinary experiences for MICE, events, and weddings. His leadership extends beyond the kitchen, with a commitment to developing and nurturing the talents of his team, fostering a collaborative environment that thrives on success.

Chef Shiiv Parvesh’s culinary prowess has not gone unnoticed, with numerous accolades, including the prestigious Best Regional Cuisine Award 2018 by the International Federation of Chefs Association (IFCA). His relentless pursuit of excellence is evident in his strong belief in continual innovation and a passion for learning, exploring, and showcasing his unique culinary style.

In addition to his culinary finesse, Chef Shiiv Parvesh finds solace in travel, exploring diverse cultures, and connecting with nature. His journey is not just about creating delectable dishes; it’s a narrative of boundless determination, perseverance, and an unyielding commitment to culinary excellence.

Mr. Rubin Cherian, General Manager of Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and Hyderabad International Convention Centre: “As the Executive Chef of Novotel Hyderabad & HICC, Chef Shiiv Parvesh will undoubtedly elevate the gastronomic experience, leaving an indelible mark on the culinary landscape of Hyderabad. His appointment heralds a new era of innovation, personalized dining experiences, and a commitment to creating lasting memories for guests”.

Novotel Hyderabad & HICC welcomes Chef Shiiv Parvesh to lead the culinary voyage, promising a fusion of passion, expertise, and visionary flair that will redefine upscale dining in the city.