Chin Chin at The Residency Chennai Presents A Hakka Chinese Food Pop-Up Featuring Guest Chef Katherine Lim

Chennai, October 2026: – Chin Chin an award-winning Chinese restaurant at The Residency Chennai presents a special Hakka Chinese Food Pop-Up featuring guest chef Katherine Lim, from 14th October 2026 onwards, celebrating the rich culinary heritage of the Hakka people through a distinctive menu that brings together traditional home-style cooking, celebratory specialities and contemporary Asian influences.

The pop-up will be hosted at Chin Chin, The Residency Chennai. Rooted in the migration and cultural journey of the Hakka community, the specially curated menu goes beyond familiar Chinese favourites to introduce diners to lesser-known regional dishes, unique ingredients and traditional cooking techniques. Drawing inspiration from Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan and other Chinese culinary destinations, the experience offers a deeper exploration of the diversity and evolution of Chinese cuisine.

The menu features signature creations such as Hakka Salt-Baked Chicken, marinated with sand ginger and rice wine; Hakka Yam Abacus Beads, a traditional Chinese New Year speciality symbolising wealth and prosperity; Typhoon Shelter Prawns, inspired by Hong Kong boatmen’s cuisine; and Xinjiang Lamb, seasoned with Sichuan pepper, cumin and chilli. Guests can also explore dishes such as Hakka Egg Dumpling Soup, Chilli Bean Braised Fish and Scallion ‘Explosion’ Beef, and a selection of vegetarian specialities, including Twice Cooked Tofu with Leeks and Chap Choy.

The experience concludes with Asian-inspired desserts such as Liu Sha Bao and Asian Sago with Grass Jelly. Through this culinary showcase, Chin Chin invites guests to discover the history, diversity and evolving flavours of Hakka cuisine, bringing an authentic regional food tradition to the table through a memorable dining experience curated by Chef Katherine Lim.

For More Information:

Venue: Chin Chin, The Residency Chennai, G N Chetty Road, T. Nagar, Chennai, 600017

Date: From October 14th to 18th 2026

Timings: 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM | 7:30 PM to 11 PM Wallet Factor for Two: INR 1800/- plus taxes For reservations contact: +91 98415 55806 / 74012 96003