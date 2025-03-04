Frog Cellsat Unveils OneDAS and Digital Repeaters at MWC 2025, Eyes Expansion in Europe and Africa

India | 4th March 2025: Frog Cellsat Ltd., a leading manufacturer of RF (Radio Frequency) equipment in India, has kicked off its participation at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 at Barcelona, showcasing its OneDAS solution and next-generation Digital Repeaters. As part of its global expansion strategy, the company is now entering the European and African markets, actively seeking resellers and system integrators to promote its Digital Repeaters and Active DAS solutions in these regions.

With a strong presence at two locations—one in the India Pavilion in hall 5 and another at Booth 5K2 in Hall 5— Frog Cellsat is displaying its innovative telecom solutions designed to enhance network coverage for mobile operators and enterprises.

Brand’s Active OneDAS solution, is a pioneering technology indigenously developed in India. The OneDAS system meets all technical and regulatory requirements required for deployment of the solution in Europe and Africa regions. Currently, the system supports all eight prevailing frequency bands used by mobile operators, ensuring comprehensive coverage. Additionally, it is fully scalable, with the capability to service 4G and 5G Networks for evolving connectivity needs at crowded and large traffic heavy venues.

Talking about its technological advanced offering at MWC, Mr. Konark Trivedi, Founder & Managing Director, Frog Cellsat said: “At the Mobile World Congress 2025, we are excited to present our cutting-edge OneDAS and Digital Repeaters to the global market while strengthening our footprint in Europe and Africa. By working closely with regional resellers and system integrators, we aim to deliver advanced connectivity solutions tailored to the unique needs of these markets. While our OneDAS is suitable for providing coverage solution for large venues including Airports, Metro Tunnels and Stadiums, our Digital Repeaters are perfect solution for enhancing mobile coverage in small to medium size venues including corporate offices, Hotels and VVIP Locations”

Furthermore, Frog Cellsat’s European expansion will be led through its UK-based subsidiary, GORF Limited, and an upcoming EU-based subsidiary, which is set to be incorporated within FY 25-26.