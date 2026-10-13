Climate Collective Foundation Hosts The Climate Table as CSTEP Showcases Climate Data Tools and WRI India Launches Data Lab Connect at Bangalore Climate Data Week 2026

Bengaluru, 13 October 2026: Climate Collective Foundation (CCF) hosted The Climate Table, an exclusive dinner in Bengaluru on 12 October 2026, bringing together a curated group of senior leaders from business, government, philanthropy, investment and the climate tech ecosystem. Held as part of Bangalore Climate Data Week 2026 (12–16 October), the gathering spotlighted India’s and the Global South’s leadership in shaping the climate transition and explored opportunities to unlock the full potential of the climate tech ecosystem.

The evening featured brief remarks from senior leaders in the climate tech space, followed by focused conversations among executive decision-makers. Discussions explored opportunities for advancing climate tech, the importance of cross-sector collaboration, and ways to strengthen the role of India and the Global South in developing and scaling climate solutions.

The Climate Table provided a platform for leaders to exchange perspectives, build meaningful connections and explore opportunities for collaboration across sectors. The gathering underscored the importance of bringing together diverse stakeholders to strengthen the climate tech ecosystem and advance solutions to the challenges of the climate transition.

Held as part of Bangalore Climate Data Week 2026, the dinner contributed to a broader programme bringing together stakeholders across Bengaluru to explore the intersection of climate, data and innovation.

CSTEP Showcases Data-Driven Pathways for Climate Resilience and Sustainable Development

As a Knowledge Partner for Bangalore Climate Data Week 2026, the Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP) organised a session bringing together stakeholders at the intersection of data, technology and policy. The session explored how climate action can move beyond fragmented, sector-specific approaches towards a shared, systems-level understanding.

The session showcased two key strands of work: the launch of the BHRIGU–National + Heat Insights Explorer to strengthen urban heat resilience, and demonstrations of CSTEP’s Namma SAFARI and DISHA platforms, which explore pathways towards a carbon-neutral and sustainable Karnataka.

Through spatially grounded data, decision-support tools and cross-sectoral collaboration, the session highlighted how climate risks, development pathways, resources and governance can be connected to enable informed, coordinated and locally relevant climate action.

WRI India Launches Data Lab Connect During Bangalore Climate Data Week 2026

As part of Bangalore Climate Data Week 2026, WRI India launched Data Lab Connect, an initiative to strengthen data-driven climate action in Bengaluru. Designed around local needs, the initiative will help organisations use data and analytical approaches to address challenges such as urban heat stress, infrastructure gaps and changing water trends, enabling more informed and targeted climate action.