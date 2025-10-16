Cloud.in Welcomes Vishwas Gupta as its New Sales Head, India

Pune: 16 October, 2025: Cloud.in, a leader in cutting-edge cloud solutions, today announced the appointment of Vishwas Gupta as the Sales Head, India. In this strategic role, Vishwas will lead Cloud.in’s sales team, driving customer success, market expansion, and revenue growth, leveraging his extensive experience and proven track record.

Vishwas Gupta

Vishwas is a seasoned Sales leader with over 25 years of experience, including 18 years in cloud solutions, managed services, and data analytics. He has held leadership positions with industry pioneers such as Rapyder Cloud Solutions, CXIO Technologies, IBM India, Tata Communications, and Netmagic, where he played a pivotal role in fueling revenue expansion and enhancing customer outcomes.

Commenting on the appointment, Rahul S Kurkure, Founder and Director, Cloud.in, said, “I warmly welcome Vishwas Gupta to Cloud.in. His deep industry knowledge, client partnerships, and vast experience in driving sales growth make him a perfect addition to our leadership team. His role will further strengthen Cloud.in’s market presence by deploying customer-centric strategies while being an asset to Cloud.in’s growth journey.”

With deep expertise in cloud and DevOps solutions, managed hosting, and security, Vishwas has consistently enabled organizations to accelerate digital transformation and achieve measurable business impact. He is known for his strategic thinking, people-first leadership, and passion for technology.

Expressing enthusiasm about his new role, Vishwas Gupta added, “I am excited to take on this new responsibility at such a critical time for Cloud.in. The organization, a pioneer and leader in the space, has established itself to be a forward-thinking and customer-focused brand. I look forward to collaborating with the dynamic team at Cloud.in to deliver value and drive sustainable growth across India.”

Backed by a 100% cloud-certified team, Cloud.in has successfully migrated and continues to manage over 200 customers. Its extensive experience spans across domains and industry verticals, ensuring tailored solutions that drive business success. Cloud.in, serves large enterprises, SMBs, and startups across sectors, including Media and Entertainment, Startups, FMCG, Digital Agencies, E-commerce, EdTech, Information Technology, Public sector, Automobiles, Education & NPOs, Financial Services, Pharma & Healthcare, Manufacturing, Tourism & Hospitality and Digital Native Business (DNB).