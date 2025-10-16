AI firm Graph raises dollar3 million in Seed Funding from Bessemer Venture Partners to disrupt the $8 billion pharmacovigilance market

India, 16th October 2025: Graph AI, a California-based AI life sciences company focused on patient safety and pharmacovigilance, announced the close of its $3 million Seed round, led by Bessemer Venture Partners. The investment will enable Graph AI to accelerate product innovation, expand its engineering team, and drive global market adoption.

Graph stands out as a prime example of the new wave of AI-native challengers reshaping the pharma and life sciences landscape, with a sharp focus on the $8 billion pharmacovigilance market. Pharmacovigilance, mandated by global drug regulatory authorities, requires pharmaceutical companies to continuously monitor, detect, and report adverse drug events (ADE) across a drug’s entire lifecycle, from clinical trials to post-market use, ensuring patient safety and regulatory compliance.

Pharmaceutical companies have traditionally relied on large service firms to manually extract and process data from a wide range of unstructured sources, call center transcripts, legal filings, medical literature, emails, and even social media posts. These firms employ vast teams of pharmacology graduates who sift through hundreds of thousands of documents to assess the causality of ADEs, prepare and submit regulatory reports across multiple jurisdictions, and recommend follow-up actions. The existing workflows are highly fragmented, labor-intensive, and reactive, resulting in operational silos that slow down case processing, signal detection, regulatory reporting, and overall compliance.

The company’s flagship platform, Graph Safety, is redefining pharmacovigilance through context-aware artificial intelligence and intelligent automation, delivering a truly end-to-end safety solution. Already deployed with leading enterprise customers, Graph Safety automates key processes including ADE case processing, signal detection, aggregate reporting, and regulatory compliance, while building a centralized safety intelligence database over time.

By keeping a human-in-the-loop only for select regulatory-mandated steps, Graph enables pharmaceutical companies to transition from manual, error-prone, and time-intensive workflows to highly automated, AI-driven systems that enhance the efficiency and accuracy of medical reviews while ensuring full regulatory compliance.

Founded in 2024, Graph AI is led by Raghav Parvataraju (CEO), Vijay Ponukumati (CTO), Mohan Konyala (CPO), and Ashutosh Bordekar (CFO), industry veterans with significant experience across leading global organizations including LTI Mindtree, Infosys, ServiceNow, Google and Cisco. Their deep expertise in technology, outsourcing, and enterprise operations has been instrumental in shaping Graph’s vision to transform pharmacovigilance through AI-driven innovation.

In just over a year since its inception, Graph AI has delivered remarkable traction and tangible results. Its proprietary AI models demonstrate exceptional accuracy, ensuring consistent classification and complete data extraction from both structured and unstructured sources. Enterprise customers have reported up to 70% efficiency gains, 90% faster regulatory reporting, and substantial cost savings all while maintaining end-to-end traceability and audit readiness. Today, Graph’s platform has built a strong pipeline across more than 7,000 marketed drugs, reflecting growing demand from enterprise customers and the expanding scope of pharmacovigilance modernization.