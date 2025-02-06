Inaugural edition of Guwahati Asian Film Festival (GAFF) 2025 begins on February 7

Guwahati, February 6, 2025: The much-awaited inaugural edition of the Guwahati Asian Film Festival (GAFF) 2025 is all set to begin on February 7 at Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio, Guwahati. The three-day landmark event for film enthusiasts, creators, and industry professionals, will be inaugurated at 5:30 pm on Friday.

Iranian film ‘In the Arms of the Tree’ by acclaimed director Babak Khajehpasha will be showcased following the inauguration ceremony.

Internationally acclaimed Sri Lankan filmmaker Prasanna Vithanage, eminent Indian theatre and film actor Sheeba Chaddha, and Chief Secretary of the Government of Assam, Dr Ravi Kota, IAS, will be the distinguished guests at the inaugural session

Throughout the next three days, the festival will showcase a dynamic and diverse selection of films from across Asia, offering a platform for cultural exchange and artistic dialogue.

GAFF 2025, organized by Trending Now Media, will feature a curated selection of 25 feature films from over 200 submissions from across Asia, representing countries such as Iran, Nepal, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Azerbaijan, Philippines, Sri Lanka and Turkey. A special competitive section, exclusively for films from North-East India, will recognize outstanding achievements in categories including Best Film, Best Direction, and Best Performance, celebrating creativity, technical excellence, and storytelling. Six films from the Northeast, representing diverse voices and cinematic excellence from the region, will compete for top honours at the festival.

Speaking about the festival, Monita Borgohain, IAS, Honorary Festival Director of GAFF 2025, expressed her enthusiasm, stating: “It gives me immense pleasure to invite cinema lovers to this extraordinary cinematic journey, where stories come alive on the big screen. Your presence will greatly enrich this event and contribute to making it a memorable experience for all the attendees.”

Due to overwhelming demand, the organizers had to close online delegate registration early, on January 31 itself.

The festival promises to be a grand affair, featuring esteemed guests from the film industry, government representatives, and cultural dignitaries. The festival is expected to attract a diverse audience, including filmmakers, critics, students, and cinephiles eager to explore the evolving landscape of Asian cinema.

The three-day event will also host engaging panel discussions and workshops led by renowned filmmakers and industry experts, fostering meaningful dialogue and collaboration. It will provide opportunities for filmmakers, actors, and enthusiasts to network and explore future creative projects.