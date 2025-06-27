Comau Introduces Its Innovative N-wg Welding Gun at Automatica 2025

Grugliasco (Turin), June 27, 2025 – Comau has unveiled its latest innovation in high-performance spot welding at Automatica (Munich, June 24-27) with the global launch of the new N-WG welding gun. Engineered for maximum flexibility and designed to meet the real-world challenges of modern manufacturing, N-WG is fully compatible with major robot brands and represents a significant advancement in spot welding performance, and cost-efficiency. The new welding gun, which is produced at the company’s plant in Grugliasco, represents an important new addition to Comau’s welding gun family for which over 7,000 units have been sold during the last several years.

Comau’s new N-WG features a patented, single-body architecture that covers the complete range of welding gun models, reducing the need for spare parts and enabling faster transitions between standard and high-force configurations. Its modular structure also supports both X and C standard gun configurations, offering streamlined integration within new and existing lines with minimal disruption. Another benefit of the N-WG is its fast arm exchange and universal mounting options, which eliminate the need to halt production during tool changes. This in turn supports continuous operation and maximizes uptime.

Comau’s newest welding gun is designed for high-speed spot welding for traditional, hybrid and electric vehicles, in addition to general industry sectors. It delivers consistent performance across a broad range of applications, including steel and, in the near future, aluminum welding, with a force repeatability tolerance of ±20 daN across the operational range. Designed to support power configurations from 380 to 480V, the gun aligns with Comau’s ESG strategy and commitment to sustainable industrial automation. In addition, the simplified mechanical design allows direct access to all components, reducing mean time to repair (MTTR) from an average of 30 minutes to just 10. Furthermore, the advanced cooling system ensures minimal pressure loss and water usage. All of which contribute to a lower total cost of ownership while ensuring greater process stability.

“This launch underscores Comau’s commitment to pioneering automation solutions that are adaptable, robust, and engineered for the future of global manufacturing,” said Giovanni Di Stefano, Head of Engineering – Advanced Automation Solutions at Comau. “Looking at the worldwide demand for automation within the automotive sector, manufacturers are under increasing pressure to reduce costs while enhancing flexibility and performance. The modularity, sustainability, and compatibility of our N-WG across leading robot brands make it a benchmark solution in spot welding, capable of supporting a broad spectrum of production environments and helping our customers remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market.”