Creekside Breaks Ground: First Residential Project of The Grounds Moves Forward

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., July 30, 2025 — Carter and Front Street Capital are pleased to announce the groundbreaking of Creekside at The Grounds — a new purpose-built student apartment community and the first vertical development within the highly anticipated mixed-use district known as The Grounds.

Centrally located within the 100-acre development overlooking the newly restored Silas Creek, Creekside at The Grounds marks a significant milestone in the transformation of Winston-Salem’s sports and entertainment district, directly adjacent to Wake Forest University. The project represents the first new vertical construction in a dynamic master plan that will blend public amenities, residential, retail, office, and hospitality to create a walkable, year-round community. Since its announcement last year, The Grounds has continued to grow in scale and vision; Creekside now symbolizes the first major step in turning that vision into reality.

Creekside: Intentionally Designed Student Living

Creekside will feature a 229-unit, 521-bed fully furnished residential community tailored for upperclassmen and graduate students. The project will offer:

Fully furnished units with each bedroom having a private bathroom

Multiple floor plan options all with high-end, modern finishes

Clubhouse with study rooms and fitness center

Outdoor swimming pool, kitchen, and entertainment area

Direct frontage of the newly remediated Silas Creek and newly constructed multi-use path connecting to The Grounds retail village and Wake Forest University

“This is the first of several transformative projects that will define the future of The Grounds,” said Adam Parker, Senior Vice President at Carter. “With Creekside, we’re delivering an unprecedented residential experience in Winston-Salem, designed to meet student needs while anchoring this sports and entertainment mixed-use community.”

With demand for high-quality, off-campus student housing continuing to grow, Creekside fills a distinct need in the market, providing a lifestyle-focused student apartment option adjacent to Wake Forest’s campus and Winston-Salem’s premier event venues, all within the vibrant, dynamic new setting of The Grounds. Creekside also directly connects to the larger trail system and infrastructure improvements currently underway at The Grounds, promoting a walkable, pedestrian-friendly environment that enhances connectivity and supports community living.

“Creekside is unlike anything else in our market. It represents a bold first step for the residential vision of The Grounds, offering students walkable access to everything from football games and concerts to trails and retail to campus and class,” added Coleman Team, President and Managing Partner of Front Street Capital. “We’re proud to launch this next step of development with a project that directly supports and connects Wake Forest students and the broader Winston-Salem community.”

Construction of Creekside is underway, with initial sitework and grading beginning this week for a Fall 2027 delivery. The project was designed by The Preston Partnership and is being built by Brasfield & Gorrie. Stimmel Associates is the engineer of record. Carter and Front Street Capital’s financial partners on Creekside are Kayne Anderson Real Estate, a national leader in alternative investments, and Truist Financial Corporation, a top-ten commercial bank, which underscores the project’s strong market fundamentals and long-term growth potential. Creekside anchors a Phase One vision now exceeding $215 million in planned investment. Additional projects within Phase One of The Grounds, including an office building and retail village, are in design and scheduled to break ground in early 2026.