Tadin Herb & Tea Co. Expands Product Line with Tropical and Functional Pantry Staples

VERNON, Calif., July 30, 2025 –Tadin Herb & Tea Co.®, the #1 Hispanic tea brand* in the U.S., is excited to expand its ever-growing familia of herbal products with two new pantry staples. Inspired by traditional Hispanic flavors and wellness rituals, these new launches bring vibrant taste and function to the forefront — just in time for summer.

Introducing:

Tadin® Guava Rose Tea

Craving an escape to a white sandy beach? Let your senses take a trip with the tropical taste of Guava Rose Tea! With tangy, floral, and subtly sour notes, this tea blend is your perfect summer go-to — served hot or iced. Made to transport and refresh, it’s also delicious with your favorite sweetener for a smooth seasonal sip. (SRP $3.49)

Tadin® Flaxseed with Matcha Green Tea

A new pantry staple has arrived! This innovative powder combines Tadin’s beloved milled flaxseed with antioxidant-rich matcha green tea for a smooth, energizing boost. Whether blended into a smoothie or sprinkled into your favorite yogurt parfait, it’s the perfect pick-me-up to power through your day. (SRP $5.99)

Both items are now available for purchase on Tadin.com and will be rolling out to select retailers, Amazon, and Instacart in the coming weeks.