Crossword Bookstores Presents: An Evening of Ideas A Conversation with Shashi Tharoor & Aakash Gupta in Pune

Crossword Bookstores invites you to a powerful and thought-provoking evening as celebrated author, Parliamentarian, and orator Dr. Shashi Tharoor engages in a wide-ranging conversation with Aakash Gupta, CEO of Crossword Bookstores.

In a country as dynamic and diverse as India, what does the Constitution truly mean to the people today? As part of this special event, Dr. Tharoor will speak about his latest book, “The Living Constitution”, and explore how this foundational document continues to evolve and shape our democracy. Alongside him, Aakash Gupta brings in the perspective of a cultural custodian, discussing how bookstores and literature remain essential in nurturing public discourse.

Venue: Phoenix Marketcity, Viman Nagar, Pune

Date: 3rd August 2025

Time: 6:30 pm

Book signing of “The Living Constitution” by Dr. Shashi Tharoor (Books will be available at the venue for purchase)