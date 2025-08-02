From Skills to Self-Reliance” A unique initiative to empower women – The first Hunar Student Connect Centre launched in Ahmedabad

With the aim of making women in India economically self-reliant, Nishtha Yogesh started Hunar Online Courses six years ago. A major part of this initiative is the Hunar Student Connect Centre, which was inaugurated today, 29th July, in Surat. This first Centre in Surat has been launched at Kruddha Fashion Boutique with the support of Chintu Kawar, a former student of Hunar Online Courses.

The Centre is located on Sachin Gam ITI College Road, where homemakers and women have taken steps towards self-reliance. The Student Connect Centre will serve as an information hub to help women in their journey.

Neha Agarwal, Faculty Head at Hunar, stated that under this initiative, women from across India are not only enhancing their skills in fashion, food, and beauty from the comfort of their homes but also finding great sources of income. Hunar Online Courses offer over 55 government-certified courses in the fields of fashion, food, and beauty, which women can access via the Hunar Online Courses mobile application. The duration of these courses ranges from three to six months and can be completed at the women’s convenience.

Compared to other institutions, Hunar Online Courses are quite affordable—three-month courses are available for just ₹3,000, and six-month courses for ₹10,000. So far, over 50,000 women across India have completed these courses, and many have started their own businesses. Through this initiative, women are earning between ₹60,000 to ₹1 lakh per month.

Several renowned personalities like Neeta Lulla and Shilpa Shetty Kundra are also associated with Hunar Online Courses.