Mumbai, 22nd March 2024: The Amber Group, a market leader in Room Air Conditioners (RAC), RAC components and non-RAC components has further expanded its consumer durables division by entering into a 50% joint venture with Telangana-based OEM Resojet Pvt Ltd (“Resojet”, part of Radiant group company) which is one of the leading solution providers in manufacturing of fully automatic front load and top load washing machines.
This joint venture will propel Amber Enterprises’ diversification beyond air conditioners, into the washing machine and its component segment, thereby solidifying its position within the consumer durables market.
Speaking about this partnership, the spokesperson for Amber Enterprises said, “This joint venture is a significant step forward for Amber Enterprises as we continue to expand our presence in the consumer durables market. By partnering with Resojet, we gain access to their expertise in manufacturing washing machines, allowing us to offer a wider range of high-quality products to our customers.”
Speaking about this partnership, the spokesperson for Radiant group said, “Resojet is excited for this partnership, together we shall bring more value for our customers & also further strengthening groups association for various other consumer electronics & durable products.”