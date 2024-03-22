Mumbai, 22nd March 2024: The Amber Group, a market leader in Room Air Conditioners (RAC), RAC components and non-RAC components has further expanded its consumer durables division by entering into a 50% joint venture with Telangana-based OEM Resojet Pvt Ltd (“Resojet”, part of Radiant group company) which is one of the leading solution providers in manufacturing of fully automatic front load and top load washing machines.

This joint venture will propel Amber Enterprises’ diversification beyond air conditioners, into the washing machine and its component segment, thereby solidifying its position within the consumer durables market.