Dr. Ankita Singh – Tarot & Holistic Guidance Expert

With over 11 years of experience in tarot reading, numerology, and holistic practices, Dr. Ankita Singh has established herself as a trusted name in the field of spiritual guidance. Based in Varanasi, she has worked with individuals from diverse backgrounds, offering clarity and direction in navigating life’s personal and professional challenges.

Her approach is rooted in simplicity, structure, and practical understanding—focusing on providing clear, actionable insights rather than overwhelming interpretations.

At the core of her practice is Tarot Card Reading, through which she offers meaningful guidance on relationships, career, finances, and personal growth. These sessions help individuals gain clarity and make informed decisions with confidence. Complementing this is Tarot Healing, which focuses on emotional balance and inner alignment, supporting individuals in overcoming stress, confusion, and internal blockages.

Dr. Ankita Singh also incorporates Spell Work and Candle Magic as part of her services. These practices are centered around intention-setting and creating a focused, positive approach toward specific life goals. They are designed to help individuals shift their mindset and align their energy with desired outcomes.

Her expertise further extends to Manifestation Guidance and Meditation, where she works closely with individuals to help them align their thoughts, actions, and intentions. These practices encourage discipline, mental clarity, and emotional stability, enabling individuals to move forward with greater focus and balance.

A key strength of her practice lies in her deep understanding of numerology. Through Vedic Numerology, she provides insights based on traditional Indian systems that help individuals understand life patterns and timing. Pythagorean Numerology offers a structured understanding of personality traits and life paths, while Chaldean Numerology focuses on name vibrations and their influence on personal and professional aspects of life. Together, these systems provide a comprehensive and well-rounded perspective.

What sets Dr. Ankita Singh apart is her calm, grounded, and practical approach. Her consultations are designed to simplify complex situations and offer clarity that can be easily applied in everyday life.

Over the years, her consistent and thoughtful guidance has made her a preferred choice for individuals seeking a reliable perspective and a balanced approach to life’s uncertainties.

Location: Varanasi

For Consultation: +91 8808447999