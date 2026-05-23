Melwyn Williams Carries Indian Independent Cinema to Cannes with Two Films, Announces New Indo-Portuguese Co-Production ‘Bebinca’

Cannes, 23 May: Indian filmmaker Melwyn Williams represented a new wave of rooted and globally aware Indian storytellers at the Cannes Film Festival this year, marking his presence with two important cinematic projects and strengthening India’s voice in the international independent film landscape.

Melwyn attended Cannes with his completed feature film Yeh Hawayein Bhi Kuch Kehte Hain (Even the Wind Says Something), while also officially announcing his upcoming Indo-Portuguese co-production Bebinca, a film deeply inspired by Goa’s cultural memory, emotional history, and Indo-European heritage.

At a time when Indian independent cinema is increasingly finding recognition beyond mainstream commercial spaces, Melwyn stood out for bringing stories that remain deeply Indian in emotion, identity, and soul while also speaking a universal cinematic language.

Throughout the festival, Melwyn participated in industry meetings, international networking sessions, and cross-cultural cinema discussions focused on co-productions and global storytelling collaborations. His presence at Cannes symbolised the growing confidence of Indian independent filmmakers who are taking local stories to international platforms without diluting their cultural authenticity.

Walking the prestigious Cannes red carpet, Melwyn represented not just his films, but also the aspirations of a new generation of Indian creators working outside formula-driven cinema and focusing on emotionally honest narratives rooted in lived realities.

One of the highlights of his Cannes journey was attending a special award ceremony honouring renowned Japanese cinematographer Ashisa Kurosawa, where filmmakers and cinema professionals from multiple countries came together in celebration of global artistic exchange.

Speaking about his Cannes experience, Melwyn emphasised the importance of preserving Indian identity in globally collaborative cinema.

“Indian stories have a unique emotional depth and cultural richness that deserve to travel internationally without losing their roots. My journey at Cannes was about presenting stories that are deeply Indian in spirit while creating meaningful collaborations with artists from across the world,” Melwyn said.

His upcoming film Bebinca reflects this very vision. Inspired by Goa’s layered cultural landscape and named after the iconic Goan dessert, the project aims to explore themes of memory, identity, heritage, and emotional belonging through an Indo-Portuguese cinematic collaboration.

Industry interactions at Cannes have further accelerated conversations around the film’s international production roadmap, with discussions underway involving Portuguese collaborators and creative partners.

Meanwhile, Yeh Hawayein Bhi Kuch Kehte Hain continues its festival journey, carrying forward Melwyn’s commitment to intimate storytelling centred around human emotions and contemporary social realities.

Melwyn Williams’ growing international presence reflects a larger moment for Indian independent cinema — one where filmmakers are increasingly building global creative partnerships while proudly carrying the essence of Indian storytelling onto the world stage.