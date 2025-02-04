Employees of Provident Housing Flock to Lalbagh for 4th Annual Clean-up Drive

Bengaluru, 04th February 2025: Over 200 employees of Provident Housing Limited, one of India’s leading large-scale community developers, held a clean-up drive at Lalbagh on 27th January 2025. The drive commenced just hours after the end of the popular Lalbagh Flower Show, held every year in January. This year, the 217th edition of the show saw over 4.75 lakh visitors, with 37,890 visitors on the last day.

Speaking about the initiative, Mallanna Sasalu, CEO of Provident Housing Limited, said,” This is the fourth consecutive year that Provident Housing employees have gathered at Lalbagh, one of our city’s most important lung spaces, to clean up the garden after the hugely popular flower show. Through efforts like this, we aim to create a meaningful impact and inspire communities to embrace sustainable practices.”

Volunteers collected discarded wrappers, plastic bottles and other non-biodegradable waste through the afternoon, after which the collected garbage was handed over to the Lalbagh cleaning staff for segregation and disposal as per guidelines. The entire drive was conducted in co-ordination with Dr. M Jagadeesh, Joint Director of Horticulture (Parks and Gardens), Lalbagh, Bengaluru and his team.

“The efforts made by the Horticulture Department in curbing the entry of plastics and other non-biodegradable waste into Lalbagh is laudable. This was apparent during the drive as we witnessed reduced amounts of litter on the premises,” Sasalu added.

Through initiatives like the Lalbagh clean-up drive, the company continues to lead by example, championing environmental conservation as a responsible corporate citizen.