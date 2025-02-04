Muthoot FinCorp unveils Tranche IV series of NCD, with an aim to raise Rs. 400 crore

Mumbai, February 4th, 2025: Muthoot FinCorp Limited (MFL), the flagship company of the 138-year-old Muthoot Pappachan Group (Muthoot Blue), has announced the launch of the Tranche IV series of secured and redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a face value of Rs. 1000 each, scheduled for issuance on February 4, 2025. The purpose of this offering is to facilitate lending, financing, and the repayment of both interest and principal on the Company’s existing indebtedness, along with general corporate purposes. Muthoot FinCorp aims to raise an amount aggregating to Rs. 400 crore which is within the shelf limit of Rs. 2000 crore. The NCD Tranche IV issuance amounts to Rs. 100 crore (“Base Issue Size”) with a green shoe option of Rs. 300 crore aggregating up to Rs 400 crore (“Tranche IV Issue Limit”) (“Tranche IV Issue”). Effective yield (per annum) for the NCD holders in all categories of investors ranges from 9.38% to 10.10%. Investors can choose from tenure options of 18, 24, 36, 60 and 72 months.

The Tranche IV series will be open to the public from February 4, 2025 to February 17, 2025 subject to early closure upon approval from the Board of Directors or the Stock Allotment Committee of the Company, and in accordance with applicable regulations under Regulation 33A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021, as amended (SEBI NCS Regulations).

These NCDs have been rated CRISIL AA-/Stable (pronounced as “CRISIL double A minus with a Stable outlook”) by CRISIL Ratings Limited, indicating a high degree of safety for timely servicing of financial obligations. It is proposed that these instruments will be listed on the debt market segment of the BSE.

All individual investors applying through intermediaries (viz. syndicate members, registered stockbrokers, registrar to an issue and transfer agent and depository participants), where the application amount is up to ₹ 5 lakh, shall only use UPI for the purpose of blocking of funds and provide his/ her bank account linked UPI ID in the bid-cum-application form submitted with intermediaries. However, individual investors shall continue to have the choice of availing other modes (viz. through SCSBs and Stock Exchange Platform) for making an application in the public issue. With the Muthoot FinCorp ONE app customers can invest in NCDs easily anytime, anywhere at the comfort of their homes as well as through the wide network of our 3700+ branches. Alternatively, customers can use the UPI based investing mechanism that is present in our NCD Module.