Enviro Infra Engineers Q3 9MFY25 Earnings

Mumbai/Delhi, February 07th, 2025: Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd a leading infrastructure company specializing in the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTPs) and Water Supply Scheme Projects (WSSPs) for government authorities across India today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter & nine months ended December 31st, 2024.
Key Highlights for the quarter ended December 2024:
|Particulars (₹ Crs)
|Q3FY25
|Q3FY24
|YoY (%)
|Q2FY25
|9MFY25
|9MFY24
|YoY (%)
|Net Revenues
|247.45
|149.94
|65.0%
|213.01
|665.65
|428.56
|55.3%
|EBIDTA*
|53.94
|27.67
|94.9%
|55.62
|160.84
|80.64
|99.4%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|21.80%
|18.46%
|334 bps
|26.11%
|24.16%
|18.82%
|534 bps
|PAT
|36.72
|17.38
|111.3%
|36.37
|103.06
|49.45
|108.4%
|PAT Margin (%)
|14.53%
|11.40%
|313 bps
|16.42%
|15.12%
|11.39%
|373 bps
For the quarter ended December 31st, 2024:
- Revenue from Operations Q3FY25 was ₹ 247.45 crores witnessing a growth of 65% YoY.
- EBITDA margins improved 334 bps to 21.8% from 18.5% in Q3FY25
- In Q3FY25, PAT grew 111% to ₹ 36.72 crores compared to ₹ 17.38 crores in Q3FY24.
- PAT Margin improved by 313 bps to 14.5% from 11.4% in Q3FY25
For the nine months ended December 31st, 2024:
- Revenue from Operations 9MFY25 was ₹ 665.65 crores registering a growth of 55% YoY
- EBITDA margins improved by 534 bps to 24.2% from 18.8% in 9MFY25
- In 9MFY25, PAT grew 108% to ₹ 103.06 crores compared to ₹ 49.45 crores 9MFY24
- PAT Margin improved by 373 bps to 15.1% from 11.4% in 9MFY25
Operational Highlights:
- Strong order book of ₹1,687 crores for execution and ₹738 crores for Operation & Maintenance, with 22 projects currently underway.
- Achieved early completion of the Bareilly HAM project, while Mathura and Saharanpur HAM projects are progressing as per schedule
- With a ₹4,000 crore bidding pipeline, the company has bid for projects worth ₹2,164 crores
- A strong focus on waste-to-energy initiatives, including compressed biogas (CBG) and solar power, aligns with sustainability and cost-efficient project execution
Commenting on the overall performance of the Company, Mr. Sanjay Jain, Chairman, Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd, said, “I am happy to share that our company has delivered a strong quarter, with a 65% YoY revenue growth in Q3 FY25 and a 111% rise in PAT, reflecting our operational efficiency and execution capabilities. Our order book of ₹1,687 crores and ₹738 crores in O&M contracts along with ₹2,164 crores of new projects that we have bid for, ensures sustained growth and long term stability.
We are also taking significant steps toward a more sustainable future. We are in the process of forming a new subsidiary under Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd. This new subsidiary will focus on solar energy, 24×7 renewable energy, power hydro, and green hydrogen. As part of this strategic initiative, the company has already identified opportunities in existing solar assets, Solar Independent Power Producer (IPP) projects, and Solar Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) projects.
As a trusted partner in India’s urban transformation, we take pride in delivering critical water and wastewater infrastructure under key government initiatives. Our focus on innovation and timely execution underscores our dedication to building a cleaner, more sustainable future”