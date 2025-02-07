Enviro Infra Engineers Q3 9MFY25 Earnings

Mumbai/Delhi, February 07th, 2025: Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd a leading infrastructure company specializing in the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTPs) and Water Supply Scheme Projects (WSSPs) for government authorities across India today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter & nine months ended December 31st, 2024.

Key Highlights for the quarter ended December 2024:

Particulars (₹ Crs) Q3FY25 Q3FY24 YoY (%) Q2FY25 9MFY25 9MFY24 YoY (%) Net Revenues 247.45 149.94 65.0% 213.01 665.65 428.56 55.3% EBIDTA* 53.94 27.67 94.9% 55.62 160.84 80.64 99.4% EBITDA Margin (%) 21.80% 18.46% 334 bps 26.11% 24.16% 18.82% 534 bps PAT 36.72 17.38 111.3% 36.37 103.06 49.45 108.4% PAT Margin (%) 14.53% 11.40% 313 bps 16.42% 15.12% 11.39% 373 bps

For the quarter ended December 31st, 2024:

Revenue from Operations Q3FY25 was ₹ 247.45 crores witnessing a growth of 65% YoY.

EBITDA margins improved 334 bps to 21.8% from 18.5% in Q3FY25

In Q3FY25, PAT grew 111% to ₹ 36.72 crores compared to ₹ 17.38 crores in Q3FY24.

PAT Margin improved by 313 bps to 14.5% from 11.4% in Q3FY25

For the nine months ended December 31st, 2024:

Revenue from Operations 9MFY25 was ₹ 665.65 crores registering a growth of 55% YoY

EBITDA margins improved by 534 bps to 24.2% from 18.8% in 9MFY25

In 9MFY25, PAT grew 108% to ₹ 103.06 crores compared to ₹ 49.45 crores 9MFY24

PAT Margin improved by 373 bps to 15.1% from 11.4% in 9MFY25

Operational Highlights:

Strong order book of ₹1,687 crores for execution and ₹738 crores for Operation & Maintenance, with 22 projects currently underway.

Achieved early completion of the Bareilly HAM project, while Mathura and Saharanpur HAM projects are progressing as per schedule

With a ₹4,000 crore bidding pipeline, the company has bid for projects worth ₹2,164 crores

A strong focus on waste-to-energy initiatives, including compressed biogas (CBG) and solar power, aligns with sustainability and cost-efficient project execution