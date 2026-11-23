New Delhi | November 2026 — As the global sustainability agenda enters a decisive phase, the focus is shifting from commitments and climate pledges to measurable outcomes, scalable solutions and economic transformation. Against this backdrop, the ET Edge Global Sustainability Alliance (GSA) is set to convene its 8th Annual Meeting on 25 November 2026 at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity, bringing together influential voices from across the world to shape the next phase of the global sustainability transition.

Anchored in the theme ‘From Ambition to Execution – At Scale, At Speed’, the Annual Meeting will examine how governments, industries, financial institutions and technology leaders can translate sustainability commitments into tangible outcomes. As sustainability increasingly shapes global competitiveness, capital allocation, industrial policy and economic resilience, the discussions will focus on the systemic shifts, strategic investments and cross-sector partnerships needed to accelerate progress and unlock new opportunities for growth.

Building on GSA’s network of over 5,000 stakeholders, the gathering will bring together a diverse cross-section of global leadership and industry expertise. It will provide a platform for exchanging perspectives, forging partnerships and advancing solutions that can drive a more resilient, inclusive and sustainable global economy.

Taking these conversations across multiple platforms, the Annual Meeting will feature the Global Leadership Dialogue (Plenary Stage), Focused Leadership Roundtables and Startup and Innovation Forum. The plenary and industry dialogues will examine climate action, the energy transition, sustainable finance and sector-specific business models. The Focused Leadership Roundtables will cover food and agriculture, the energy transition, sustainable infrastructure and resilient urban ecosystems, the circular economy, and social impact and inclusive growth, while the Startup and Innovation Forum will convene founders, investors and industry leaders to explore how emerging sustainability solutions can be scaled.

The meeting will feature national and international leaders from government, industry and multilateral institutions. Erik Solheim, former Norwegian Minister of Climate and the Environment and former Executive Director of UNEP, is scheduled to deliver the opening keynote. H.E. Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, Ambassador of Denmark to India, and H.E. Jean-Eric Paquet, Ambassador of the European Union to India, will deliver special addresses on international partnerships and green growth. The programme will also feature Rajit Punhani, CEO of FSSAI, Deepak Bagla, Mission Director of Atal Innovation Mission, and leaders from Saint-Gobain India, Noida International Airport, NCRTC and NIUA. The Capital Flows Dialogue will bring together representatives from IFC, ADB, SBI and the Environmental Defense Fund to discuss financing the transition in a high-cost, high-risk world. The Annual Meeting will also feature contributions from Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU), M3M Foundation and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC), along with supporting organisations including the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), WWF-India, the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), the Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE).

A significant highlight of the gathering will be The Next Zero Awards 2026, an initiative by ET Edge Global Sustainability Alliance with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) as Knowledge Partner, recognising organisations and individuals translating sustainability commitments into measurable impact. The awards will celebrate innovation, transformative leadership and solutions advancing the transition towards a sustainable economy. Recognising excellence across Carbon Transition, Circular Enterprise, Climate Resilience, Green Capital, Inclusive Growth & Impact, Sustainability Leadership and Emerging Sustainability Leader, The Next Zero Awards will spotlight changemakers setting new benchmarks for responsible business and inspiring wider industry action.

As nations pursue ambitious climate targets and businesses navigate evolving environmental, social and economic priorities, delivering on those commitments will require new capabilities, infrastructure, investment models and partnerships. The ET Edge GSA 8th Annual Meeting will bring these imperatives into focus, creating a platform for leaders to identify what can be implemented now, where collaboration can accelerate progress and what it will take to deliver at scale.

About ET Edge Global Sustainability Alliance

The Global Sustainability Alliance (GSA), a community initiated by ET Edge | The Times Group, has evolved from a leading events-led platform into one of India’s most credible and influential sustainability ecosystems. Bringing together policymakers, business leaders, investors, academia, innovators and civil society, GSA serves as a trusted platform for advancing meaningful dialogue and collective action on sustainability.