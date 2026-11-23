Ireland’s small and medium-sized businesses are set to receive further support in 2027 as the government increases funding for enterprise development, improves access to business finance and introduces tax changes aimed at supporting investment. The measures come at an important time for SMEs, many of which are managing higher wages, energy expenses and the cost of running day-to-day operations.

Budget 2027 includes approximately €1.35 billion for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, covering business development, innovation, digital transformation and job creation. For small businesses, the main opportunity is whether this funding can help them invest in equipment, hire employees, adopt new technology and expand into new markets.

The measures also recognise that smaller companies often have fewer financial resources than large businesses. Access to affordable loans, practical business advice and targeted grants could make a meaningful difference to their ability to grow.

More Funding Could Help Small Businesses Invest and Expand

Access to finance remains one of the biggest challenges for SMEs. A business may have a strong customer base and a promising growth plan but still struggle to secure the funding needed to purchase equipment, upgrade facilities or increase production.

Ireland’s Growth and Sustainability Loan Scheme is intended to address some of these difficulties. Initially announced with €500 million in lending capacity, the scheme was subsequently expanded to €1 billion, with availability extended until 30 June 2029. Eligible businesses can access long-term loans of up to €500,000 on an unsecured basis, subject to the scheme’s lending conditions.

The funding can support business expansion, digitalisation, energy efficiency, innovation and other investment projects. The scheme has already helped around 2,000 businesses, according to the Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment.

This could be particularly useful for smaller manufacturers, retailers, service providers and agricultural businesses that need funding to improve productivity or modernise their operations. Longer-term finance can also give business owners more flexibility when planning investments.

The Ireland Strategic Investment Fund is another important source of potential support. Its proposed €1 billion start-up and scaling investment programme, running to 2030 in cooperation with Enterprise Ireland, is intended to improve access to capital for businesses with growth ambitions. A dedicated €100 million venture capital allocation could also help high-potential companies attract investment and develop their operations.

Start-up Support Could Encourage More Business Creation

New businesses often face financial and practical difficulties during their first few years. Finding investors, building a customer base and understanding the requirements of running a company can be challenging, particularly for first-time entrepreneurs.

Budget 2027 allocates €3 million to establish Start Up Ireland, a national initiative intended to help entrepreneurs access funding, expertise and business support. The programme aims to support 1,000 new start-ups over four years.

The initiative could make it easier for founders to find the guidance and connections they need to develop their businesses. It may also create opportunities for business advisers, investors and professional service providers working with early-stage companies.

The government is also extending important investment incentives, including the Employment Investment Incentive, Start-Up Capital Incentive, Start-Up Relief for Entrepreneurs and Angel Investor Relief. These measures are designed to encourage investment in new and growing businesses.

For small companies, attracting investment can provide the financial support needed to develop products, hire employees and reach new customers. The success of these initiatives will depend on how accessible the schemes are to entrepreneurs and whether businesses can secure funding without facing excessive administrative difficulties.

Tax and Payroll Changes Could Affect Business Costs

Tax changes are another important part of Budget 2027, particularly for business owners considering investment or planning a future sale.

The standard Capital Gains Tax rate has been reduced from 33% to 31% for disposals made on or after 7 October 2026, although the 33% rate continues to apply to development land. The reduction could make selling business assets or transferring ownership more attractive in certain circumstances. It may also influence decisions by entrepreneurs and investors considering future business investments.

Employers will also see a change to the weekly earnings threshold for the lower employer PRSI rate. From 1 January 2027, the threshold will increase from €552 to €600. According to the National Enterprise Hub, this could save employers approximately €650 to €700 annually for each employee whose earnings fall within the relevant range.

However, businesses should not assume that all payroll costs will fall. The National Minimum Wage is increasing by 79 cents to €14.94 per hour for workers aged 20 and over. Employer PRSI rates are also scheduled to increase by 0.15 percentage points from October 2027 under the wider PRSI roadmap.

For retailers, restaurants, hospitality businesses and other employers with large frontline workforces, these changes will need to be considered when preparing staffing budgets. The PRSI threshold adjustment offers some relief, but higher wages and other employment expenses may continue to put pressure on profit margins.

Energy Support Could Help SMEs Control Operating Expenses

Energy costs remain a concern for many small businesses, particularly those operating shops, restaurants, workshops and manufacturing facilities. Higher electricity and heating expenses can affect cash flow and leave companies with less money available for investment.

Budget 2027 provides an additional €4.5 million for Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs), including support for energy-efficiency improvements and the modernisation of services for small businesses.

This funding could help eligible companies improve equipment, reduce energy consumption and make their premises more efficient. For a small business, reducing regular energy expenses can create savings that may be used for other priorities, such as staff development, marketing or equipment upgrades.

The practical value of this support will depend on the grants available, eligibility requirements and the level of investment businesses must contribute themselves. Nevertheless, energy-efficiency assistance could be particularly useful for companies that have delayed upgrades because of the initial cost.

Digitalisation and AI Could Improve SME Productivity

Technology is becoming increasingly important for smaller businesses. Customers expect faster service, convenient online payments and reliable communication, while business owners need better ways to manage accounts, stock, sales and customer information.

Budget 2027 includes additional support for digitalisation, AI adoption and cybersecurity through the Local Enterprise Offices. The National AI Office of Ireland will also receive an additional €2.3 million, bringing its total budget to €3.8 million. Its work will include supporting implementation of the EU AI Act, developing an AI Regulatory Sandbox and improving national AI literacy.

For SMEs, these developments could make it easier to understand and adopt new technologies. AI tools can help businesses respond to customer enquiries, analyse sales patterns, organise documents and automate repetitive administrative tasks.

The government is also providing an additional €7.5 million for technology centres, including the Irish Manufacturing Research centre and CeADAR, bringing their combined funding to €32.5 million. These centres support collaboration between businesses and researchers, helping companies explore new technologies and improve productivity.

Small businesses may not have the resources to develop advanced technology internally. Access to specialist advice and research partnerships could therefore help them introduce improvements without having to build everything from the beginning.

Regional Businesses Could Gain From Enterprise and Tourism Investment

Government support is also expected to benefit businesses operating outside Ireland’s main urban centres. Regional SMEs play an important role in employment and local economic activity, particularly in tourism, retail, hospitality and manufacturing.

Budget 2027 includes €6.65 million for Fáilte Ireland’s tourism product and destination development in regional areas, alongside an additional €2.5 million for Tourism Ireland’s marketing activities in new and high-growth markets.

These investments could create opportunities for accommodation providers, restaurants, local retailers and tourism service businesses. Increased visitor activity can support local spending and generate demand for related services.

Additional funding for InterTradeIreland will also support programmes aimed at improving innovation, productivity and cross-border business opportunities. For SMEs looking to reach customers beyond their immediate markets, such support could help them explore new partnerships and commercial opportunities.

Turning Government Support Into Long-Term Business Growth

Ireland’s Budget 2027 offers a range of measures aimed at helping SMEs manage costs, access finance and invest in future growth. The expansion of the Growth and Sustainability Loan Scheme, the Start Up Ireland initiative, energy-efficiency support and digitalisation programmes could all provide practical benefits to smaller companies.

However, government funding alone cannot guarantee business growth. Companies will still need to manage cash flow, understand borrowing commitments, plan staffing costs and choose investments that deliver measurable returns. Access to support also depends on eligibility, application requirements and the availability of funding under individual schemes.

For Ireland’s SME sector, the most important outcome will be whether these measures translate into stronger businesses, better productivity and more sustainable employment. If companies can use the support to modernise operations, control expenses and reach new customers, Budget 2027 could provide a useful foundation for business growth in the years ahead.