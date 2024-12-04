Federal Bank’s Kaliyum Karyavum – a Boost to Kerala’s Cultural Economy

December 04, 2024,Ernakulam, Kerala, India : Federal Bank has launched an extraordinarily transformative initiative “Kaliyum Karyavum”, an event aimed at educating school children on essential life skills through captivating traditional art forms. With a history spanning over 90 years, Federal Bank, deeply rooted in Kerala, is leveraging its profound understanding of the state’s cultural legacy to make learning engaging and impactful. Today’s students are the future architects of our economy. And the Bank’s mission has always been more than just banking – it’s about empowering the next generation.

“Kaliyum Karyavum” is designed to bring age-old cultural forms to the present generation, using them as a medium to teach financial literacy, time management, and healthy digital screen usage habits. The event will feature traditional art forms such as Theyyam, Chakkayarkooth etc, which will be creatively adapted to convey important messages about managing finances, the value of time, and the importance of balancing screen time with other activities.

According to M V S Murthy, Chief Marketing Officer, Federal Bank, “Kerala is the land of mystique, mystery and majesty. The richness and diversity of its culture is reflected in the topography, the architecture, the food and the art forms. A day in the life of any Keralite cannot pass without touching the Federal Bank. With such a deep and everyday connect, we are attempting to bring in the legendary art forms in a contemporary context. It gives us an opportunity to the brand to connect the glorious past, the present and the upcoming generations, together, in a unique educative format.

We have chosen the art forms of Chakyarkooth, Theyyam, Ottamthullal and Kathakali to guide and educate children through managing mental health, interpersonal interactions amongst kids and between them and the adults, understanding money management etc.

Only a brand that is a part of the ethos of any society or social structure can understand the nuances of its art forms and amplify its ability to tell a story, entertain, and educate. The blending of music, mythology and minds watching will make our attempt lovable across audiences throughout the state.

From a marketing perspective, it’s a global showcase of how a brand is embedded at the core of Culture to engage people of a region. This is the Gods’ Own Country, is a global favourite of tourists and for Federal Bank.”

The initiative is not just about preserving cultural heritage but also about making education more relatable and enjoyable for students. By integrating these cultural elements into the curriculum, Federal Bank aims to foster a deeper connection between the students and their cultural roots while imparting crucial life skills.

Federal Bank’s commitment to this cause is evident in the meticulous planning and collaboration with cultural experts and educators. The Bank believes that this innovative approach will not only enhance students’ understanding of financial concepts but also instill a sense of pride in their cultural heritage.

As the event unfolds, schools across Kerala will witness a series of performances and interactive sessions that promise to be both educational and entertaining. “Kaliyum Karyavum” is set to become a landmark initiative, showcasing how traditional art forms can be effectively used to address contemporary issues and prepare the younger generation for the future.

Additionally, Students receive a booklet that explains financial concepts through engaging stories and illustrations. The booklet also highlights various financial products suitable for young individuals. A prominent psychologist also would be talking to the students to ensure the message is ingrained in students. To ensure, students apply what they learn, the Bank is open to recognise such students with the permission of students.