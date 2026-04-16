Nara Thai Presents Thai Summer in Gurugram A Seasonal Celebration of Tropical Flavours and Shared Dining

A seasonal love letter to summer dining, Nara Thai brings Thai Summer to Gurugram for the first time, a menu inspired by the sun-soaked flavours and easy warmth of tropical summers across Thailand and India.

At Nara Thai, the menu follows the natural shift in how people eat during warmer months. There’s a clear focus on tropical fruits, citrus and herbs that lend freshness, while still holding on to the depth and balance Thai cuisine is known for. Sweet, sour, spicy and savoury elements come together without feeling heavy, making the meal feel complete without being overwhelming.

Thai Summer is curated around shared dining, with dishes that arrive at the table in a steady flow. The Raw Mango Salad opens the meal with a sharp, refreshing note that is crisp, tangy and easy to start with. Small plates such as the Stir-Fried Mock Meat with Thai Roti bring in warmth and umami, while the Plant-Based Sweet & Sour with Betel Leaf offers a contrast of fruit and glaze that feels familiar yet unique.

The Grilled Chicken with Thai Roti carries a light smokiness balanced with spice, making it a comforting anchor on the table. The Salted Thai Crispy Chicken Wings follow with a deeper savoury note, crunchy, savoury and layered with garlic and soy, the kind of dish that naturally draws everyone back for more.

Desserts follow the same approach – light, refreshing and quietly indulgent. The Tropical Granita offers a clean, cooling finish, while the Mango Passion Fruit Sorbet balances sweetness with bright acidity. For a more indulgent close, the Pandan Milk Toast with Brown Butter Ice Cream adds comfort, fragrance and texture without overwhelming the palate.

The beverage selection complements the menu with mango-forward, tropical and citrus-led profiles. Cocktails feature combinations like Phi Phi Fire, blending tequila with raw mango, yuzu and jalapeño, Golden Hour Fizz with vodka, mango and chamomile, Tropical Zest with rum, pineapple and toasted sesame, and Citrus Mirage with Aperol, absinthe and grapefruit. Each drink is crafted to feel refreshing, well-balanced and perfectly suited to the flavours of the season.

With Thai Summer, Nara Thai Gurugram brings a considered expression of seasonal dining to the city, a menu shaped by warmth, abundance and the simple pleasure of sharing a meal.

Thai Summer is available for a limited time at Nara Thai, Gurugram. Reservations are recommended.