FICCI Maritime India Conference and Expo concludes with over 4,000 business visitors and 2,750 B2B meetings

New Delhi, 30 January 2025: The FICCI Maritime India Conference and Expo 2025 concluded in the city with unprecedented participation, drawing over 4,000 business visitors who conducted more than 2,750 business-to-business meetings, including 760 pre-arranged sessions, highlighting India’s growing maritime ambitions.

Notable speakers included Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, who shared that the upcoming Vadhavan Port in Maharashtra will create 1.2 million direct and indirect jobs while handling 300 million metric tonnes of cargo annually. T K Ramachandran, Secretary of the Ministry of Ports, who discussed multiple issues, opportunities and initiatives in India, and Dutch Consul General Nabil Taouati, who highlighted deepening bilateral ties in sustainable ports and maritime security. Shyam Jagannathan, Director General of the Directorate of Shipping, outlined India’s vision to break into the top five shipbuilding nations globally.

The three-day event saw participation from more than 100 exhibitors representing major organizations including J M Baxi, D P World, JSW Infrastructure, Essar Ports, Marine Electricals, Deendayal Port Authority, New Mangalore Port Authority, Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board, Maharashtra Maritime Board, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, Cochin Shipyard, Bharat Petroleum, and Indian Oil. The exhibition featured comprehensive representation from port authorities, maritime boards, shipyards, and energy companies, with Andhra Pradesh serving as the partner state.

The conference, organised in association with the Indian Ports Association, also saw the release of the FICCI-CRISIL Knowledge Report on ‘Forging New Horizons: The Growth of India’s Shipbuilding and Repair Industry’, mapping the sector’s growth trajectory and potential.