ThoughtSol Marked its 11th Foundation Day with a Vision for Sustainability and Growth

New Delhi, 30th January 2025:ThoughtSol Infotech Pvt. Ltd., a leading name in technology solutions, celebrated its 11th Foundation Day on January 16, 2025, reflecting on a journey of innovation, commitment, and transformative impact since its inception in January 2014. The occasion was marked by a joyous cake-cutting ceremony, bringing the entire ThoughtSol team together and a heartfelt Langar service organized at its headquarters, emphasizing the company’s belief in shared joy and giving back to the community.

The day also served as a platform to honour ThoughtSol’s remarkable achievements over the years. Notably, ThoughtSol has been recognized as one of India’s Best Workplaces for Women 2024 and a Great Place to Work, both for the fifth consecutive year—testaments to its inclusive and empowering work culture. Over its 11-year journey, ThoughtSol has garnered over 40 prestigious awards reflecting its innovation in technology and its valued partnership, strengthening its expertise and solutions.

Speaking on the celebration, Mr. Ratan Dargan, Co-Founder & CTO, shared, “As we celebrate 11 years of innovation and growth, we’re reminded of the values that have shaped ThoughtSol—commitment to our people, our community, and a sustainable future. This milestone isn’t just about what we’ve achieved but also about the positive impact we aim to create as we continue our journey.”

A significant highlight of ThoughtSol’s vision for the future is its Decarbonization Action Plan, underscoring the company’s commitment to sustainability. The plan focuses on reducing emissions across operations and aims for carbon neutrality. Key initiatives include eco-driving training and vehicle maintenance to cut Scope 1 emissions, energy-saving campaigns like “Switch Off” to reduce Scope 2 emissions, and encouraging virtual meetings and public transport to lower Scope 3 emissions. Additionally, the company plans to launch a comprehensive recycling program to minimize waste.

ThoughtSol recently moved into a new, state-of-the-art office spanning 9,000 square feet to support its growing team and evolving needs. The thoughtfully designed space combines open layouts for collaboration with private cabins for focused work. Equipped with high-tech video conferencing tools, digital whiteboards, and inviting breakout zones, the office is designed to inspire creativity and teamwork. A well-stocked pantry and client lounge add a personal touch to the workspace, making it a welcoming environment for employees and visitors alike.

“This Foundation Day commemorates our team’s exceptional talent and dedication. Our new goals and aims are designed to gauge performance in the technology sector while aligning our business with global goals, ensuring ThoughtSol thrives not only as a company but also as a responsible global citizen.” Mr. Vinet Kuumar, Founder & CEO, concluded.

As the company looks ahead, the leadership emphasized their founding vision of creating meaningful change through technology and services. ThoughtSol remains committed to driving growth for businesses while embedding sustainability and inclusivity into its core values. With 11 years of success behind it, the company is poised for an even brighter future, leading with innovation and purpose.