FinStackk Introduces All-in-One Business Operating Platform for Indian Startups Expanding to the US

Hyderabad, 01st July: FinStackk, an accounting and tax compliance automation platform for Indian startups and businesses scaling in the United States, today announced the launch of its Web and Mobile Application, an all–in–one business operating platform designed to help founders manage and scale their US businesses with greater visibility, control and efficiency. Available across web, Android and iOS, the application brings together incorporation, accounting, compliance, payroll, tax filing, financial reporting and document management into a single platform, enabling founders to access critical business information anytime and from anywhere.

For many Indian founders expanding into the US, managing business operations often means navigating multiple service providers, software tools, spreadsheets, emails and compliance deadlines across fragmented systems. This creates operational inefficiencies, limited visibility into financial performance, delayed decision-making and a constant risk of missed deadlines or compliance gaps. FinStackk addresses this challenge by creating a single source of truth where founders can manage every critical aspect of their business through one integrated dashboard.

The platform offers a comprehensive suite of modular solutions designed to support businesses at every stage of growth. Fin-Start enables founders to track incorporation progress and access entity information in real time, while Fin-Comply automates compliance management by identifying, assigning and tracking requirements across jurisdictions. Fin-Sights delivers live visibility into cash flow, profit and loss, receivables and payables, while Fin-Books streamlines accounting with transaction monitoring, expense categorization and integrations with QuickBooks and Zoho Books. Fin-Hire simplifies payroll and workforce management, while Fin-Tax enables businesses to complete tax filing directly through the application, with every filing reviewed by FinStackk experts before submission.

The application also strengthens operational efficiency through centralized document management and intelligent automation. Businesses can securely upload, review, e-sign and access critical documents from a single repository, eliminating the need for scattered records and manual follow-ups. Further enhancing the experience is Fin-AI, FinStackk’s AI-powered assistant, which allows users to ask questions about their business and receive instant summaries, insights and updates based on business data. The platform also includes Fin-Ally, a dedicated partner portal for accountants, advisors and firms to streamline collaboration and client management.

Commenting on the launch, Satya Yeruva, Co-founder and CEO, FinStackk, said, “We have worked closely with founders and understand how overwhelming it can be to manage incorporation, compliance, accounting and tax across multiple platforms and service providers. Too much time gets spent managing operational complexity instead of building the business. Our Web and Mobile Application changes that by bringing everything into one place. With real-time visibility, proactive compliance tracking and direct expert support, we are giving founders a simpler and smarter way to run and grow their US businesses from anywhere.”

Founded by Satya Yeruva, Nithin Reddy and Swagath P, FinStackk brings together financial expertise and technology to simplify cross-border business operations for startups and growing businesses. With the launch of its Web and Mobile Application, the company is expanding this vision through a more integrated and accessible platform spanning incorporation, bookkeeping, payroll, taxation, cap table management and compliance. Designed to function as a remote finance department, FinStackk enables businesses to scale efficiently without building large in-house finance teams. Today, the platform supports 500+ clients, has enabled 100+ incorporations and processed 5000+ tax filings, helping businesses manage global operations with greater clarity and efficiency.