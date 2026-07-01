Triplara.com Founder Launches Triplara™ App, a Global Travel and Experiences Platform Across 200+ Countries

Triplara.com founder Rajesh Reddy Sareddy, together with his wife Lahari Reddy, one of the Directors of XploreAll Internet Private Limited, has launched the Triplara™ App, a global travel and experiences platform built for travelers to discover, plan, save, watch, and book curated activities across 200+ countries.

The launch marks a major step for Triplara™ as it expands from destination discovery into a broader mobile-first travel experience ecosystem. The Triplara™ App brings together curated experiences, attractions, museums, tours, city activities, ticket options, wish lists, maps, traveler preferences, and trip planning tools in one clean interface. It is designed for users who want a simpler way to explore destinations, compare activities, and organize memorable travel experiences before they go.

With global travel becoming more experience-led, Triplara™ aims to reduce the gap between inspiration and booking. Instead of moving between several apps for destination ideas, tickets, saved places, maps, language settings, currency preferences, and booking details, users can manage the discovery journey inside the Triplara™ App. The platform supports weekend activities, family outings, museum visits, guided tours, cultural attractions, city adventures, and larger travel days.

The app experience is built around practical discovery. Travelers can browse countries and cities, explore featured destinations, view popular attractions, compare experience cards, review details, and save favorite options. Each experience page is intended to help users understand the attraction, available ticket choices, location, highlights, visitor information, and other booking-related details. This supports faster decisions while keeping the planning experience visual and easy to follow.

For activity seekers, ticket comparison is an important part of the launch. Triplara™ helps users review available dates, times, prices, visitor information, ticket choices, and experience details before moving toward checkout. This gives travelers more confidence when choosing activities based on price, convenience, attraction type, availability, and personal travel style.

The watch feature adds a timely layer to travel planning. Users can watch selected experiences and receive helpful notifications when relevant updates are available. This feature is useful for travelers who are interested in an attraction but want to stay informed about changes before finalizing plans. Alongside this, the wish list feature helps travelers save experiences for later, compare options, and return to favorite activities when they are ready to plan or book.

To celebrate the launch, Triplara™ is promoting a $5 unconditional cashback offer on the first experience booking. The launch campaign highlights unforgettable experiences, handpicked activities, top destinations worldwide, easy booking, instant confirmation, and the idea of creating memories through travel.

Triplara.com and the Triplara™ App together strengthen the brand’s growing travel ecosystem. Triplara.com supports travelers with broader services including budget flight discovery, hotel discovery, airport transfers, events, global car rentals, travel guides, trips and packages, and world attractions. The website also highlights Triplara™ AI, an all-in-one AI platform for creators and travelers, along with destination resources for markets such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the UAE.

The website’s current structure shows how Triplara™ is building beyond one booking category. Flight and hotel discovery help users begin a trip with practical savings. Airport transfers and car rentals support movement after arrival. Events and attractions add entertainment and destination experiences. Travel guides and country-focused attraction pages help users explore popular cities, landmarks, tours, and travel activities with more context. Together, these services position Triplara.com as a travel planning and booking-support hub, while the mobile app focuses on experience discovery, saved planning, notifications, and booking flow.

The company is also preparing a wider roadmap of upcoming launches. Triplara India App is planned as the world’s first tourism experience app focused on India, designed to help users discover the country’s destinations, culture, attractions, activities, and tourism experiences in an organized digital format. The upcoming XploreAll Store will focus on travel-inspired products such as photo frames and related lifestyle items. Triplara Stories is also planned as a storytelling platform under the theme “World of Travel Stories,” with coverage expected to include travel stories from the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, the UAE, and other destinations.

For families, solo travelers, creators, students, and frequent explorers, the platform is being shaped around choice and convenience. A user can start with a flight or hotel search on Triplara.com, explore attractions and experiences, save preferred options in the app, watch for changes, compare ticket details, and continue planning with a clearer view of the full trip.

The launch also supports the larger vision of XploreAll Internet Private Limited, which is building digital products around travel, discovery, lifestyle, storytelling, and practical trip tools. By connecting Triplara.com, Triplara™ App, Triplara India App, XploreAll Store, and Triplara Stories, the company is creating a connected travel ecosystem that begins with discovery and continues through booking, memories, content, and products.

Media platforms may find the launch relevant because it connects travel technology with experience commerce, budget discovery, and digital storytelling. The updated App Store and Google Play links allow readers to reach the Triplara™ App directly, while Triplara.com offers the broader website entry point for travel services and destination planning.

The public launch narrative also reflects a simple user benefit: travelers should be able to move from curiosity to action without losing important information. Whether someone is searching for a museum ticket, a city tour, a family attraction, a cultural activity, a weekend plan, or a larger international itinerary, Triplara™ is designed to keep discovery, comparison, saving, watching, and booking in one connected journey. This makes the platform relevant for modern travelers who expect inspiration, practical details, and booking access to work together across website and mobile experiences. It is positioned for global families, explorers, creators, students, and planners worldwide.

With curated activities and attractions available across 200+ countries, Triplara™ App is positioned for travelers looking for a convenient platform to explore, compare, save, watch, and book experiences. As travel becomes more mobile-first and experience-driven, Triplara™ is entering the global activities space with a public promise: discover more places, book with less friction, and experience memories forever.

Triplara.com: https://www.triplara.com

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/triplara-travel-activities/id6777414356