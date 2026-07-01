CARE Hospitals Celebrates National Doctors’ Day, Honours Doctors for Their Commitment to Saving Lives

Hyderabad, July 1: On the occasion of National Doctors ‘ Day , CARE Hospitals , one of India’s multi-specialty healthcare providers, honoured its doctors across the network in recognition of their unwavering commitment to clinical excellence, compassionate patient care and medical ethics. Doctors were felicitated at hospitals across the CARE network as a mark of gratitude for their relentless service and dedication to improving and saving lives . On the occasion of, one of India’s multi-specialty healthcare providers, honoured itsacross the network in recognition ofunwaveringto clinical excellence, compassionate patientand medical ethics.were felicitated atacross thenetwork as a mark of gratitude forrelentless service and dedication to improving and The celebrations recognised the invaluable contribution of doctors who work tirelessly every day, often under demanding circumstances, to deliver high-quality, patient-centred care. Senior leadership, clinical teams and employees came together to express their appreciation for the dedication, resilience and professionalism demonstrated by CARE Hospitals‘ medical fraternity.

The 2026 National Doctors ‘ Day theme, “Behind the Mask: Who Heals the Healers?”, highlights the importance of supporting the mental, emotional and physical well-being of doctors . CARE Hospitals believes that empowering doctors goes beyond investing in advanced technology. It also means creating an ecosystem that promotes continuous learning, multidisciplinary collaboration, professional growth and physician well-being, enabling doctors to consistently deliver the highest standards of care .

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Pawan Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, CARE Hospitals , said,

“Every patient who walks into a hospital places immense trust in their doctor, and that trust carries an extraordinary responsibility. Behind every successful diagnosis, complex surgery and life saved is a doctor making countless critical decisions with compassion, commitment and clinical expertise. National Doctors ‘ Day is an opportunity to recognise and thank our doctors , whose dedication continues to make a meaningful difference in the lives of thousands of patients every day .” “As healthcare rapidly evolves through artificial intelligence, robotics and precision medicine, technology will continue to strengthen clinical practice, but it can never replace human judgement, empathy and the trust between a doctor and a patient. At CARE Hospitals , we remain committed to empowering our doctors through world-class infrastructure, advanced technology, continuous professional development and a collaborative clinical environment. When doctors are supported and empowered, patients receive the very best care ,” Dr Pawan added.

Every day , CARE Hospitals ‘ doctors touch thousands of lives through clinical excellence, compassionate care and an unwavering commitment to patient safety. They are supported by a robust clinical ecosystem comprising advanced medical technologies, robotic-assisted surgeries, digital health solutions, simulation-based learning, multidisciplinary clinical teams and continuous professional development programmes.