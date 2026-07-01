KAS Pvt Ltd and Vigyanlabs Partner to Scale Sovereign AI Infrastructure in India

KAS Pvt Ltd and Vigyanlabs have entered into a strategic partnership to accelerate the deployment of sovereign AI, high-performance computing, and next-generation data centre infrastructure across India.

The partnership combines Vigyanlabs’ proprietary FEMTO platform—an energy-efficient, air-cooled, distributed AI computing solution—with KAS Pvt Ltd’s strengths in infrastructure development, data centre execution, market access, and strategic partnerships.

KAS will play a strategic role in expanding FEMTO-based solutions across government, defence, enterprise AI, edge computing & sovereign AI Infrastructure.

Aligned with India’s vision of technological self-reliance and digital sovereignty, FEMTO enables organisations to deploy secure, indigenous AI infrastructure while retaining control over their data, models, and critical workloads. It’s completely air-cooled architecture reduces dependence on water-intensive cooling systems, lowers power consumption, and supports high-density AI inference and compute workloads.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in advancing India’s sovereign AI capabilities. By combining Vigyanlabs’ proprietary FEMTO technology and AI infrastructure expertise with KAS’s execution and market reach, we aim to accelerate the deployment of secure, indigenous, and energy-efficient AI platforms for defence, government, and enterprise applications. Together, we are committed to building the foundation for India’s next generation of sovereign digital infrastructure,” says Srinivas Varadarajan, CEO, Vigyanlabs Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Together, KAS and Vigyanlabs aim to build a scalable ecosystem for trusted national computing infrastructure—helping enterprises and public-sector organisations process and retain sensitive data within sovereign boundaries, while improving operating economics and reducing environmental impact.

Rahul Bahl, Managing Director at KAS, shares, “With a commitment to champion 100% Make in India projects, we are looking forward to this partnership venture with VigyanLabs that will allow us to deliver end-to-end AI-powered solutions. Our technology uses patented, energy-efficient designs that rely on air cooling instead of water, enhancing sustainability while saving space and providing the scalability required for India’s surging AI and data infrastructure demands.”

The partnership will focus on strengthening indigenous high-performance computing capabilities, accelerating deployment of sovereign AI infrastructure, and supporting India’s ambition to become a global leader in secure, trusted, and sustainable digital technologies.