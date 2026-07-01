Aditi Rao Hydari: 'Change doesn't happen on its own, we have to ask for it

As talks around better written female characters continue across the film industry, Aditi Rao Hydari believes the shift is real, but one that requires patience and conviction from the people making cinema.

Asked whether Indian cinema is finally creating stronger opportunities for women, the actor says progress comes from actors and filmmakers making deliberate choices rather than waiting for change to arrive on its own.

“I do think things are changing, but change doesn‘t happen on its own. We have to ask for it, embrace it and make conscious choices. We need to be comfortable saying no when something doesn‘t align with what we believe in, and think about the long term rather than immediate monetary gain.

“For me, it’s always about cinema and artistry. If we continue to make decisions based on good storytelling and staying true to our creative instincts, the right opportunities will come. You may not always see the impact right away, but that’s where the magic is – in believing that you’re making the right choice, that your intentions are based in artistry and you are going to see the success and result of staying true and focused.

“Yes, things are changing. Progress is happening, but it’s a baby step at a time.”

Having built a career on films and series that have allowed her to explore layered, emotionally rich characters, Aditi says I hiked she loved the fame and love… the work demands disciple and showing up and surrendering with vulnerability. While rewards and success are gratifying, staying focused on the inherent creativity and craft is what fuels her..

in our world if artists and visionaries can trust their gut and tell the stories they want to tell, they will always win, if not in an immediate obvious way, then in the long term… as a legacy.

Beautiful and honest art will always win.

For her, saying no is just as important as saying yes. She believes every choice an actor makes contributes, to the stories that eventually get told, and to industry that we build.

She admits that there should be a better space for women to flourish in Indian cinema… At this point it’s still considered an efforted risk.

It’s a risk worth taking because there is no life without women and so there are no complete stories without women.

A woman as a replaceable commodity or a woman with agency, grace , a layered mind and soul… the gaze reveals a lot about how women are seen by majority of our creators.

“I think that the essence of holding one’s attention with storytelling should be at the heart of filmmaking,” says Aditi. “When artists keep backing stories that they genuinely believe in, change comes naturally even if it comes one step at a time. The progress of our industry is efforted but visible…

The good part is the journey is still on.”