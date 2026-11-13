flyExclusive and Fly Alliance Integrate Flight Operations

RALEIGH, N.C. & ORLANDO, Fla., Nov 13 — flyExclusive, Inc. (NYSE American: FLYX), one of the nation’s largest private jet operators, and Fly Alliance, an established private aviation provider, today announced a management services agreement under which flyExclusive will provide flight operations, aircraft management, maintenance support and related business services for Fly Alliance.

The agreement will bring approximately eight Fly Alliance aircraft onto flyExclusive’s operating platform expand large-cabin capabilities, and create new opportunities for growth across both companies.

Under the agreement, Fly Alliance retains its separate ownership, brand and customer-facing business, while flyExclusive will provide defined operating and support services, leveraging the strengths of two established private aviation companies. The integration is expected to expand flyExclusive’s presence across midsize, super-midsize and heavy-jet categories, including additional Gulfstream aircraft, and expand flyExclusive’s managed aircraft business while increasing the reach and utilization opportunities of its vertically integrated operating platform.

Fly Alliance will continue operating independently under its existing brand and the leadership of CEO Christopher Tasca, maintaining its jet card memberships, charter services, commercial operations and established customer relationships. Fly Alliance’s existing members will continue working with their Fly Alliance representatives while gaining access to flyExclusive’s broader fleet through dedicated membership offerings developed for Fly Alliance customers.

The partnership builds on the companies’ previously announced collaboration, under which Fly Alliance adopted flyExclusive’s proprietary Contrails Flight Management System (FMS), and expands the relationship beyond aviation technology to encompass comprehensive flight operations and business infrastructure.

“We’ve spent years building flyExclusive to operate aircraft at scale, with the infrastructure, technology, and resources to deliver a consistently exceptional experience,” said Jim Segrave, Founder, Chairman and CEO of flyExclusive. “This partnership demonstrates the value of that investment. By bringing the additional aircraft and an established customer base onto our platform, we’re expanding our capabilities while creating opportunities for greater utilization, operating efficiency, and growth. Fly Alliance has built a valuable brand and strong customer relationships. We’re putting the strength of our operating platform behind those relationships to create more opportunities for both organizations.”

Expanded Fleet, Greater Capabilities and More Choices for Customers

The integration of the Fly Alliance aircraft strengthens flyExclusive’s operating fleet across multiple aircraft categories, including additional large-cabin and long-range aircraft.

The expanded platform offers greater opportunities to match aircraft availability with customer demand, improve fleet utilization and enhance operational efficiency.

For Fly Alliance customers, the partnership delivers meaningful benefits while preserving the relationships and personalized service that define the Fly Alliance experience.

Through dedicated membership offerings, Fly Alliance customers gain access to flyExclusive’s established fleet and operating network, providing additional aircraft options, greater scheduling flexibility, and expanded domestic and international travel capabilities.

Fly Alliance retains its customer-facing commercial organization, including its charter sales and jet card membership businesses. Existing customer relationships remain with Fly Alliance, supported by flyExclusive’s operating resources as the companies coordinate the transition of applicable aircraft and flight operations.

“Fly Alliance remains Fly Alliance,” said Christopher Tasca, CEO and Co-Founder of Fly Alliance. “Our customers will continue working with the people they know and trust, with the personalized service and attention that have always defined our company. What changes is the strength of the operating platform supporting us. By partnering with flyExclusive, we’re combining our customer relationships, sales capabilities, and aircraft ownership programs with one of the industry’s most capable operating organizations. This gives us an outstanding foundation to continue growing Fly Alliance and serving our customers for years to come.”

A Platform for Continued Growth

Beyond the initial fleet integration, the agreement creates opportunities for both companies to expand their aviation businesses.

Fly Alliance will continue to develop its relationships with private aircraft owners and pursue growth through charter, jet card memberships, fractional ownership and aircraft management opportunities. Additional aircraft may be introduced to flyExclusive’s operating platform as the companies expand their relationship.

For flyExclusive, the partnership represents a further extension of its strategy to leverage its vertically integrated infrastructure to support a broader aviation market.

The company has built an integrated operating platform encompassing flight operations, aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul, mobile maintenance capabilities, crew resources, and proprietary aviation technology. These investments create opportunities to expand flight activity and aircraft capacity while utilizing existing infrastructure and operating resources.

“Private aviation has traditionally been a highly fragmented industry, with operators making many of the same investments in technology, maintenance, and operational infrastructure,” Segrave added. “We see a different future, where companies can focus on their customers, their brands, and growing their businesses while leveraging a shared operating platform built for scale. Fly Alliance is a great example of how that model can work. We believe there are significant opportunities to extend this approach across the industry.”

Fly Alliance retains its separate ownership, brand and customer-facing business, while flyExclusive will provide defined operating and support services under the agreement.

Building on the Contrails Technology Partnership

The expanded relationship follows Fly Alliance’s October announcement that it would adopt Contrails FMS, flyExclusive’s proprietary AI-powered flight management platform.

The technology is designed to improve scheduling, dispatch, fleet optimization, crew management, maintenance coordination and operational visibility.

By combining Contrails FMS with flyExclusive’s broader operating infrastructure, the companies expect to streamline operational processes, improve coordination across aircraft and crews, and provide a more efficient foundation for growth.

The partnership demonstrates how aviation companies can combine commercial expertise and customer relationships with shared technology and operating resources, creating opportunities for improved service and greater operating efficiency without sacrificing their individual brands and identities.

Focused on Customers, Safety and Continuity

The companies emphasized that customer service, safety and operational continuity will remain central priorities throughout the integration.

Fly Alliance will continue serving its jet card members, charter customers and aircraft owners through its established commercial team, while flyExclusive provides operating support for covered aircraft and flights. The transition of aircraft and related operations will be coordinated in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements, aircraft-owner arrangements and necessary consents.

Together, flyExclusive and Fly Alliance will deliver a stronger private aviation offering that combines the personalized customer relationships of Fly Alliance with the scale, resources and capabilities of flyExclusive’s integrated aviation platform.