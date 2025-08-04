Fortune Hotels appoints Anurag Bharadwaj as General Manager of Fortune Ranjit Vihar, Amritsar

Fortune Hotels, a member of the ITC Hotels’ Group, is glad to announce the appointment of Anurag Bharadwaj as General Manager of Fortune Ranjit Vihar, Amritsar.

An accomplished hospitality professional with over 15 years of experience, Anurag is widely regarded for his strategic vision, operational expertise, and commitment to service excellence. In his new role, he will oversee the hotel’s operations, focusing on delivering exceptional guest experiences, enhancing team performance, and driving the property’s growth and overall business performance.

Prior to joining Fortune Hotels, Anurag has held key managerial positions with leading hotel brands, including Holiday Inn Amritsar, Holiday Inn Chandigarh Panchkula (IHG), and The Fern Hotels and Resorts. His proven track record in managing premium hospitality properties positions him to lead Fortune Ranjit Vihar with innovation and distinction.