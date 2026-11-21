PITTSBURGH, Nov. 21 — Anthony and Joe Vennare, co-founders of Fitt Insider, today announced the launch of Inevitable Partners (IP), an integrated holding company advancing the health economy. Building on their experience developing businesses and relationships across health, fitness, and wellness, IP brings together intelligence, access, and advisory to help companies turn emerging potential into enduring growth.

The pursuit of well-being is reshaping culture and attracting capital. Fitness, wellness, healthcare, longevity, beauty, and biotech are converging, creating a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity. Yet the landscape remains fragmented.

Inevitable Partners aims to close that gap, connecting the industries shaping human health and potential with the cultural, commercial, and financial forces driving their growth.

“The future of health is inevitable, but it won’t build itself. Our ambition is to partner with the companies shaping what’s next to advance how the world gets well,” said Anthony Vennare, co-founder of Inevitable Partners. “We see an opportunity to bring those pieces together — giving companies a clearer view of the market, access to the right relationships, and the strategic support to build what’s next.”

IP operates across three integrated capabilities:

Intelligence: Through media brands including Fitt Insider, Wellworthy, and Femtech Insider, along with proprietary research and analysis, IP identifies emerging trends and translates them into market intelligence for founders, operators, executives, and investors.

Access: Through Fitt Talent Partners, AIIR, Health Innovation Lab, and its broader operator network, IP connects companies with the talent, communications expertise, and industry relationships needed to grow.

Advisory: IP brings strategy, consulting, and capital together to help businesses see further, move faster, and grow with conviction.

The launch marks the beginning of a broader buildout. Inevitable Partners plans to expand its media footprint into additional health verticals and channels, develop new services, grow its in-person event platform, and create more ways for companies across the health economy to engage with its ecosystem.

“Futures only seem inevitable in hindsight. Someone has to build them first,” added Anthony Vennare. “Our ambition is to be the partner to the companies doing that work — and to help advance the future of how the world gets well.”