DALLAS, Nov. 21 — Shackelford, McKinley & Norton, LLP, announces the addition of partners Chris Andrews, J Bailey and Joe Marcus to its aviation and commercial litigation practices. Also joining the firm is real estate associate Nithin Shakamuri. All join the noted full-service transactional and litigation firm’s Dallas office.

Mr. Andrews joins the firm’s internationally recognized aviation practice with a background in regulatory compliance and aircraft leasing and procurement. He is a former attorney with the Federal Aviation Administration’s Office of the Chief Counsel, where he specialized in advising FAA clients on safety reporting programs and safety management systems. He also was FAA counsel for claims arising from the Tort Claims Act.

A member of the Aviation Lawyers Association, Mr. Andrews is a graduate of Drake University College of Law and holds an LL.M. in international aviation law and policy from the DePaul University College of Law.

Mr. Bailey represents owners, contractors, subcontractors and developers across the life of their residential and commercial construction projects. He has served as first-chair counsel in arbitrations, bench and jury trials, leading trial teams from jury selection through closing arguments.

The University of Oklahoma School of Law graduate also frequently serves in an outside general counsel role for clients, negotiating and drafting construction contracts, assisting with employment matters and advising on business issues.

Mr. Marcus is a litigator with more than a decade of experience representing businesses, including electric utilities and cooperatives, in complex, high-exposure litigation involving commercial and contract disputes, defense of catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death claims, construction and real estate disputes, multi-party lawsuits, easement negotiation and easement disputes.

A graduate of the University of Miami School of Law, Mr. Marcus is admitted to practice in Texas, Florida and Colorado. He is a member of the Electric Cooperative Bar Association.

Mr. Shakamuri works with property owners, developers, investors and businesses across a variety of industries, focusing on commercial real estate, corporate and business matters involving real estate acquisitions and dispositions, commercial leasing, development, financing, and mergers and acquisitions.

He is the co-chair of the Dallas Association of Young Lawyers’ transactional law committee and was a member of its 2025 Leadership Class. He is a Brown Family Philanthropy Fellow with Social Venture Partners Dallas. He earned his J.D. from the University of Oklahoma College of Law and an LL.M. in taxation from the Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law.