From Gold to Glam: Last Minute Gifting Solutions for Your Siblings

Raksha Bandhan isn’t just about the ritual: it’s about the inside jokes, the childhood fights you laugh about now, and that unspoken promise to always have each other’s back. Sure, the gifts are fun, but the real magic? It’s choosing something that makes your sister’s eyes light up. If you’re stuck on what to get, here are five ideas that go beyond the usual chocolates-and-cash routine.

A Signature Scent: Forget the days of her stealing sprays from Mom’s vanity. A bottle of perfume that matches her vibe. Whether it’s fresh citrus for the eternal optimist or moody vanilla for the cosy-at-home type, it is a gift she’ll use daily. Every time someone asks, “What’s that amazing smell?” she’ll quip, “My brother has great taste.”

The Ultimate Hustle Fuel: A Coffee or Tea Hamper: If her mornings begin with caffeine, surprise her with a box of single-origin coffee beans or exotic teas. Add in a cute mug with a sarcastic quote (“But First, Coffee” or “Cha First, Baat Later”) and watch her grin.

Jewellery Shopping, But Make It Fun: Why gift something basic when you can surprise your sister with an exciting jewellery shopping? Quick commerce platform Instamart, in partnership with Kalyan Jewellers, is adding extra shine to your celebrations. Between 28th July and 9th August, every Rakhi order placed on Instamart will include a ₹2,100 Kalyan Jewellers voucher — no strings attached (except the Rakhi, of course!). It’s the perfect way to gift “Gehna to your Behna” and make this Raksha Bandhan truly unforgettable.

For the one who lives with headphones on: Whether she’s blasting Taylor Swift or zoning out with a podcast, upgrade her audio game. Wireless earbuds for the gym rat, noise-cancelling headphones for the work-from-home warrior, or a portable speaker for impromptu dance parties, this gift says, “I respect your playlist more than my own.”

The Gift of ‘Me Time’: A Spa Voucher: Between work, family, and listening to your vent, she probably hasn’t paused in months. A massage or salon voucher isn’t just pampering – it’s permission to relax. Write on the card: “Use this before you stress-text me again.”