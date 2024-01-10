From Mango Banganapalli Craze to Beyond: Madras Mandi’s Report Spotlights Fruits & Veggie Trends in Chennai

10, Jan 2024: Madras Mandi, a fresh produce brand, has unveiled a report spotlighting fruits and vegetables that were popular amongst Chennaites throughout 2023. The report also anticipates trends for 2024. Based on the data collected from the sale of vegetables and fruits at its stores and online platform, Madras Mandi yearly veggie wrap stated Medavakkam, followed by Madipakkam, as the healthiest locale with the largest number of orders for fresh fruits and vegetables.

The platform serviced 158 pin codes across the city, wherein Mango Banganapalli was the top choice while watermelon and papaya secured a close second place in the list of most-loved fruits. Areas like Medavakkam and Thiruvanmiyur consumed the most mangoes. Amongst bananas, Chennaites preferred Yelakki, with an impressive sales of 67,000 pieces. Overall, Anna Nagar consumed the most fruits whereas Tirukalikundram ordered the least.

The city dwellers also loved lemons as Madras Mandi sold 1 lakh pieces. The fresh produce brand sold over 55,788 Kg of potatoes, 75,000 Kg of tomatoes and 87,000 kg of onions. In the garnishing items category, Madras Mandi sold 66,000 bunches of coriander, 1,104 kgs of curry leaves, 37,663 bunches of mint and 7,916 kgs of green chillies.

Some fruits and vegetables that registered a significant increase in demand included imported apples as their sales increased by 109%. Button mushrooms registered a 197% increase in orders, chow chow demand increased by 192%, lettuce sales increased by 150% and colocasia taro gained popularity with a 117% increase in sales. Zucchini is on the decline with a 5% decrease in orders. Medavakkam, Kilpauk, Madipakkam and Velacheri consumed the most exotics.

Prashant Vasan, CEO and Founder at Madras Mandi said, “We are glad to have serviced our customers across Chennai with fresh fruits and vegetables throughout the year. Based on these sales in 2023, our trends reports highlight the customer preferences among fruits and vegetables. We are committed to providing our customers with quality products at affordable prices. In 2023, we delivered the same when there was a nationwide surge in tomato prices, but we maintained a base market price. We look forward to continuing delivering in line with our commitments.”

Some unique data figures from 2023 include a customer who ordered 56 items in one order and how women ordered 4 times more than men, but Men ordered a higher ticket size in comparison. In Chennai, the majority of orders are placed before 10 AM but there is a rise in orders during the evening for cut and peeled veggies. In 2024, Madras Mandi predicts a rise in demand for exotic fruits like persimmon, avocados and dragon fruit. High-quality imports expected to enter the Indian market include elephant apple, rambutan and carambola.