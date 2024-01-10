Lexar to showcase innovative range of imaging cards with blazing speeds and massive capacities at CEIF 2024

India, 10th January, 2024: Lexar, a leading global brand in memory and storage solutions, will be showcasing its comprehensive range of high-performing imaging cards with blazing speeds and massive capacities at CEIF – Consumer Electronic Imaging Fair Mumbai 2024, India’s largest Consumer Electronic & Imaging Show and exhibition. This mega event is organized by All India Photography Trade and Industry Association, and will be taking place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, from January 11th till 13th January, 2024 at Pavilion 1, 2 & 3. Lexar is participating at this event with World Media Corporation, an established Reseller of memory cards in Mumbai.

Lexar’s high-performance memory cards and card readers are designed for professional photographers and videographers who need to capture and store high-resolution images and 8K videos. The innovative high-performance portfolio shall include all categories of Lexar’s imaging cards ranging from its cutting-edge CFexpress cards SDXC, microSD, card readers along with portable SSDs, all designed to be compatible and seamlessly integrate with various branded professional cameras, camcorders, and drones. These memory cards offer blazing fast read and write speed performance with massive storage capacities for capturing, accessing, and transferring high-definition multimedia files, including 4K and 8K videos, without any lag. Lexar’s memory cards are also known for its durability, weather-sealed and shock-proof, thereby protecting your data even in harsh conditions. All Lexar products are currently available with national distributors Redington Ltd., New Color India Films and Creative NewTech Ltd. in India.

Speaking about their participation at the fair, Fissal Oubida, General Manager of Middle East, Africa, and the Indian Subcontinent, Lexar, said, “The massive proliferation of digital platforms and usage of social media channels has played a crucial role in the surge of content creation and growth of the photography and videography market in India. The tremendous growth in the content creation industry is directly proportional to the growing demand for high quality memory and storage solutions that can store, protect, and transport files at faster speed. Our robust portfolio in photography and videography, enables both the professional and the enthusiast to get their best shot and accelerate their workflows.”

At CEIF, Lexar will be showcasing its world’s fastest Professional CFexpress™ Type B Card DIAMOND series, for that powerful performance and accelerated post-production workflow which professionals demands, with a stunning speed of 1900 MB/s read and 1700 MB/s write, thereby increasing productivity and better exposure.

For Type-A users, Lexar will display its range of Professional CFexpress™ Type A Card GOLD series, to help capture the high quality data and cinematic-quality 8K videos easily. With a rated Video Performance Guarantee 400 (VPG 400), the CFexpress™ Type A card has a minimum write speed of 700 MB/s & 800MB/s and a read speed of up to 900MB/s, making it ideal for high-speed continuous shooting and stable video recording, ensuring minimum lags.

The Professional SILVER PRO SDXC™ UHS-II Card will also be displayed. This high quality memory card from Lexar, sets a new benchmark in V60 class performance with high-speeds of 280MB/s read and 160MB/s write. Additionally with capacities ranging from 64GB up to 1TB, you can find a capacity that lets you stay in the zone and keep shooting.

“As the consumer landscape continues to evolve, we remain dedicated to empowering various segments, including vlogging, professional photography, videography cinema, and OTT. Through our participation at CEIF 2024, we aim to engage directly with our customers, enabling them to experience the full potential of our products. This event is a great opportunity for Lexar to connect with our customers and exhibit our continued commitment to delivering cutting-edge imaging solutions. Our presence at this event not only allows us to reinforce our existing relationships and build new ones but also provides a platform to showcase our latest memory and storage technologies.” Oubida added.