Fuel and Energy Price Surge Pushes Up WPI Inflation: Industry Report

May 14: Wholesale price inflation (WPI) has risen due to a sharp increase in fuel and energy-related costs, industry sources said, highlighting continued pressure from volatile global energy markets.

The rise in energy prices has driven up input costs across multiple sectors, particularly industries dependent on fuel for transportation, manufacturing, and logistics.

Experts note that higher crude oil prices have begun to pass through the supply chain, increasing production expenses and contributing to inflationary pressures at the wholesale level.

Food and manufactured goods have also seen indirect cost impacts as rising fuel expenses affect storage, distribution, and overall supply chain efficiency.

Industry observers believe that WPI inflation may remain elevated in the near term if global energy prices stay high, with potential implications for industrial margins and pricing strategies across sectors.