Over 7.9 Crore Businesses Registered Under Udyam Scheme

May 14: More than 7.9 crore enterprises have registered on the government’s Udyam portal, marking a significant expansion in formalisation of small and micro businesses across the country.

The Udyam registration system, aimed at simplifying the registration process for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), has helped improve access to government schemes, credit facilities, and policy support.

Officials said the growing number of registrations reflects increasing awareness among small businesses about the benefits of formal recognition, including easier access to loans, subsidies, and market opportunities.

The platform has also played a key role in bringing informal enterprises into the formal economy, strengthening transparency and improving data-driven policymaking for the MSME sector.

Experts note that the rise in registered enterprises highlights the expanding role of small businesses in driving employment generation and supporting India’s broader economic growth.