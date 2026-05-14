IDFC FIRST Bank launches Business Multiplier credit card for Founders & Entrepreneurs

Mumbai, May 14: IDFC FIRST Bank unveiled the FD-backed Business Multiplier Metal Credit Card for founders, entrepreneurs and business owners. Designed to support everyday operational needs, the premium metal card displays both the business name and the cardholder’s name, reinforcing its business use. With a dedicated credit limit for business expenses, the Business Multiplier Credit Card can help keep business and personal spend separate.

It can be used across a wide range of expenses including office supplies, digital marketing spends, SaaS subscriptions, business travel, equipment purchases, inventory procurement, international vendor payments, and employee reimbursements.

Backed by assured credit limits linked to Fixed Deposits, along with rewards on key business categories, real-time visibility into spending, and zero forex markup on international transactions, the card helps businesses manage cash flow more efficiently, improve expense tracking, and build a stronger credit profile over time.

Key benefits designed to support business growth

1.Flexible credit for business cash flow – Up to 45 days interest-free credit, followed by a market-leading 1% monthly interest rate for balances carried forward.

2.Huge savings on forex with 0% Forex Markup and Interest-Free Global ATM cash access. There is no longer a need to carry foreign currency notes and travel cards.

3.Accelerated rewards on business expenses – up to 10 reward points for every ₹200 spent on key business categories.

4.Hyper-accelerated rewards on travel– Exclusive access to highly rewarding IDFC FIRST travel ecosystem offering bonus rewards value-back of 7.5% on hotels and 4.4% on flights.

5.Pay by Rewards for all online purchase.

6.8 Complimentary Lounge access every year for domestic and international travel on minimum spends of ₹20,000 in the previous calendar month

7.Travel Protection: A dedicated ₹25,000 Trip Cancellation Cover twice a year

8.Pay vendors seamlessly using UPI with built-in UPI feature

9.Premium Metal card for businesses reflecting the stature of founders and owners.

10.Complete visibility and control on team spending Issue employee cards with spending controlsand track all expenses through a single consolidated statement.

11.Full credit limit equal to Fixed Deposit value with 100% credit limit against Fixed Deposit.

12.Instantly increase your credit limit anytime by creatingand linking a Fixed Deposit through the IDFC FIRST Bank app

Available against a Fixed Deposit starting ₹50,000, this premium metal card carries a joining fee of ₹1,000 and an annual fee of ₹1,000. The annual fee is waived upon annual spends of ₹5 lakhs.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Shirish Bhandari, Head – Credit Cards, FASTag & Loyalty at IDFC FIRST Bank, said,