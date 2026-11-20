Commonwealth Games silver medallist boxer honoured at Rashtrapati Bhavan as one of 17 Arjuna awardees in the National Sports Awards 2025

Greater Noida, 19 November 2026: Narender Berwal, an MA (Political Science) student at Galgotias University, has received the Arjuna Award, India’s second-highest sporting honour. President Droupadi Murmu conferred the award at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on 13 November 2026 as part of the National Sports Awards 2025.

Narender is one of 17 sportspersons to receive the Arjuna Award this cycle. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports approved 17 of the 24 names recommended by the selection committee chaired by Justice (Retd.) Arun Kumar Mishra, and no Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna was awarded for 2025. The Arjuna Award recognises consistent performance over the previous four years along with leadership, sportsmanship and discipline.

Boxing career

Narender grew up in a farming family in Sorkhi village, Hansi, in Haryana, and took up boxing in 2009. At the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, he won silver in the men’s +92kg category. He is the only boxer among this year’s 17 Arjuna awardees.

Commenting on the award, Dr Dhruv Galgotia, Chief Executive Officer, Galgotias University, said, “Narender has earned this through years of hard work, from a village in Haryana to a Commonwealth Games podium. He has shown that a serious sporting career and higher education can go together, and we will keep backing him as he aims for bigger competitions. Congratulations to him, his family and his coaches.”

Other recent results by Galgotias students

Aditya, a BA English student, won the men’s 55kg title at the World Boxing U-19 Championships in Budva, Montenegro, in October. He beat Russia’s Islam Magomedov 4-1 in the final on 27 October, and his was India’s only gold at the championships. In July, he had won silver at the Asian U-19 Boxing Championships in Jakarta.

At the 1st World Yogasana Championship in Ahmedabad in June, first-year students Ritu Mondal, Riya and Deepa Lodhi won five gold medals between them. The event had 522 athletes from 79 countries. Ritu Mondal was the first Indian to win two golds there.

About Galgotias University

Galgotias University is one of India’s leading multidisciplinary universities recognised for academic excellence, research, innovation, global collaborations, and industry aligned education. With a vibrant student community of over 50,000 learners and a global alumni network of more than 100,000 graduates, the University has built a rapidly growing ecosystem focused on technology, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary learning, and real-world impact.

In the QS World University Rankings 2027 by Quacquarelli Symonds, Galgotias University was placed in the 1201-1400 global band and ranked 16th among private universities and 46th among all universities in India. In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027, the University was placed in the 1001-1200 global band and ranked 20th among private universities and 41st among all universities in India. The University is also accredited with NAAC A+, one of India’s highest institutional quality ratings.

Galgotias University offers programmes across engineering, artificial intelligence, computer science, semiconductors, business, law, media, design, health sciences, hospitality, liberal education, and emerging interdisciplinary domains. In 2026, students secured more than 5,500 job offers from over 1,250 recruiters. The University has built strong industry and innovation partnerships with organisations including Apple, Infosys, IBM, Accenture, Microsoft and byteXL, Intel, Cisco, Tata Technologies, L&T EduTech, Capgemini, and Salesforce, while continuing to strengthen its global academic engagement and startup ecosystem.

For media enquiries: communications@galgotiasuniversity.edu.in